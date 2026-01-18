Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the trade escalation between the US and the EU over Greenland could have arisen due to "misunderstandings and a communication breakdown." She said this at a press briefing in Seoul, referring to a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, with whom, she said, she maintains direct contact, UNN reports, citing Bild.

According to Meloni, Trump's irritation and subsequent tariff threats were caused by European military activity in Greenland, which Washington might have perceived as anti-American. She emphasized that NATO's measures are not directed against the US, but against "potentially hostile players" Russia and China.

US customs threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk worsening the situation: a number of EU countries supported Denmark and Greenland

Meloni said that she has already discussed the situation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and intends to speak with EU colleagues to avoid escalation. At the same time, she made it clear that she considers Trump's anti-European statements and threats against eight EU countries to be a mistake.

Against this backdrop, a crisis discussion is underway in Brussels regarding a possible response to the American tariffs that Trump threatens to impose from February 1. Germany and other countries have already stated that "tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and carry the risk of further escalation."