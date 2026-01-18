Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:31 AM • 10739 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 15499 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 16446 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 42446 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 69896 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 38449 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 48573 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 54256 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 44197 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70450 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Odesa region: energy infrastructure object hit - Odesa Regional Military AdministrationPhotoJanuary 18, 06:32 AM • 4854 views
Disputes between allies play into the hands of Russia and China: Kallas reacts to Trump's tariff threatsJanuary 18, 07:45 AM • 6004 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - ReutersJanuary 18, 08:29 AM • 16046 views
Ukrainian energy workers began repairing power lines in the area of the ZNPP - IAEAPhoto10:13 AM • 10762 views
Situation in Greenland: British journalist Piers Morgan proposes to "buy back" America in response to Trump's tariffs10:38 AM • 5514 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 34655 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 70450 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 41098 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 72427 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 101605 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Hnatov
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Greenland
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 12772 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 25702 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 22943 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 20924 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 20325 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Bild
Shahed-136
Social network

Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the trade escalation between the US and the EU over Greenland could have arisen from "misunderstandings and a communication breakdown." She discussed the situation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and plans to speak with EU colleagues.

Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that the trade escalation between the US and the EU over Greenland could have arisen due to "misunderstandings and a communication breakdown." She said this at a press briefing in Seoul, referring to a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, with whom, she said, she maintains direct contact, UNN reports, citing Bild.

According to Meloni, Trump's irritation and subsequent tariff threats were caused by European military activity in Greenland, which Washington might have perceived as anti-American. She emphasized that NATO's measures are not directed against the US, but against "potentially hostile players" Russia and China.

US customs threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk worsening the situation: a number of EU countries supported Denmark and Greenland18.01.26, 16:10 • 1220 views

Meloni said that she has already discussed the situation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and intends to speak with EU colleagues to avoid escalation. At the same time, she made it clear that she considers Trump's anti-European statements and threats against eight EU countries to be a mistake.

Additionally

Against this backdrop, a crisis discussion is underway in Brussels regarding a possible response to the American tariffs that Trump threatens to impose from February 1. Germany and other countries have already stated that "tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and carry the risk of further escalation."

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Greenland
Mark Rutte
Giorgia Meloni
NATO
Seoul
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Germany
China
United States