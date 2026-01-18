US customs threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk worsening the situation: a number of EU countries supported Denmark and Greenland

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom have stated that Arctic security is a common priority, express full solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, reject tariff threats, and emphasize unity, sovereignty, and dialogue to prevent escalation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the countries published on the website of the German government.

As NATO members, we are committed to strengthening security in the Arctic as a common transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise "Arctic Endurance", conducted together with allies, meets this need. They pose no threat to anyone - the statement says.

The countries expressed solidarity with Denmark and Greenland.

Building on the process initiated last week, we are ready for dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, which we firmly support. Customs threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous spiral of deterioration. We will continue to stand united and coordinate our actions. We are committed to protecting our sovereignty - the statement notes.

German troops, who arrived in Greenland amid threats from US President Donald Trump, unexpectedly left the island.

Donald Trump stated that he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO countries — including Great Britain, France, and Germany — that deployed troops to Greenland amid US threats to take control of the Arctic island.