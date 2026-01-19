EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media

$43.180.08
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
11:54 AM • 11858 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
11:48 AM • 8548 views
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
07:52 AM • 15686 views
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
January 19, 07:13 AM • 25153 views
Trump's threats regarding Greenland force Europe to consider an alliance without the US, with a "coalition of the willing" option taking into account Ukraine's strength - Politico
January 18, 11:31 AM • 37145 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM • 58525 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 47116 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 78172 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 111025 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
EU prepares response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland: tariffs of 93 billion euros - FTJanuary 19, 03:32 AM • 20584 views
Bessent: Annexation of Greenland is best for Greenland, Europe, and the United StatesJanuary 19, 04:03 AM • 18673 views
Kremlin prepares Russians for peace rejection, using Medvedchuk for this - ISWJanuary 19, 04:31 AM • 17260 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 25656 views
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy10:04 AM • 13386 views
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 9274 views
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine11:54 AM • 11846 views
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results09:09 AM • 25736 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 59555 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 98047 views
Donald Trump
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Canada
China
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed onlinePhoto08:40 AM • 11991 views
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report07:47 AM • 11899 views
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 23890 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 36378 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 32845 views
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
The Diplomat
Shahed-136

EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

EU leaders, who were preparing to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, are now focused on the situation with Greenland. Trump is threatening new tariffs on EU countries for opposing his desire to acquire Greenland.

EU leaders to shift focus in Davos from Ukraine to Greenland after Trump's threats - Media

Three days ago, EU leaders were preparing to spend this week in Davos, convincing US President Donald Trump to promise security guarantees to post-war Ukraine, but now the situation around Greenland is coming to the fore, UNN reports with reference to FT.

Three days ago, EU leaders were preparing to spend this week in Davos, convincing Trump to promise security guarantees to post-war Ukraine. Today, they wake up wondering if they can even trust his promises.

- the article says.

The publication reminds that Trump on Saturday evening promised to impose additional 10% tariffs on six EU countries, as well as NATO allies Norway and Great Britain, to punish them for opposing his desire to conquer Greenland.

The uproar surrounding Trump's desire to "own" the Danish-controlled Arctic island has exploded from a bilateral dispute into the biggest threat to the NATO alliance in decades and the deepest rift in transatlantic relations since the Suez Crisis.

"The time has come, and it will be done": Trump accused Denmark of failing to protect Greenland from the "Russian threat"19.01.26, 12:07 • 2480 views

The article states that "EU leaders and their delegations, who are due to meet Trump and US officials at the World Economic Forum, which begins today in Davos, are tearing up their briefing notes on Ukraine and replacing them with what one senior EU diplomat called 'the carrot and the stick' – how Brussels can respond to tariffs, as well as proposals for de-escalation."

"How can you sit down at the negotiating table with this guy and discuss his security guarantees for Ukraine?" the diplomat added. "You can't trust him unless you deny reality."

EU leaders will meet at an emergency summit later this week, tentatively scheduled for Thursday after meetings with Trump in Davos.

FT reminds that in preparation, EU ambassadors last night discussed the possibility of imposing tariffs on the US worth 93 billion euros, which had already been developed last year, or using the so-called Anti-Coercion Instrument to limit American companies' access to the EU single market.

According to officials familiar with the discussion, many participants expressed their support for the idea of introducing retaliatory measures as a negotiating leverage, but not to pull the trigger until diplomacy has exhausted itself.

A meeting of Western national security advisors in Davos today was originally convened to discuss Ukraine; it will now focus on Greenland. Today's meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Brussels will also discuss the crisis; French and German ministers will first meet this morning in Berlin to coordinate actions. And European Council President António Costa has convened an extraordinary summit of EU leaders, scheduled for Thursday in Brussels.

- stated in the material.

According to FT, some optimists argue that Trump has made empty threats before, and that over the past year, Europe has experienced similar moments, only to find a way to bring him back.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who spoke with Trump yesterday, said he was "interested in listening" to a possible compromise.

"Hold your horses (and bazookas) until the end of Davos," said a second EU diplomat.

Meloni tries to de-escalate US-EU tensions: Meloni intervenes in Greenland conflict - Media18.01.26, 17:26 • 8950 views

Antonina Tumanova

