US invasion of Greenland would make Putin the "happiest man in the world" - Spanish PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that a US invasion of Greenland would make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world, as it would legitimize Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Sánchez made this statement in an interview with the newspaper La Vanguardia, as reported by UNN.

Domestic and foreign policy are now more closely linked than ever. We see this every day. Ukraine, Gaza, Venezuela, Greenland... If we focus on Greenland, I must say that a US invasion of this territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimize his attempt to invade Ukraine. If the US uses force in Greenland, it will be a death sentence for NATO. Putin will be doubly happy. - said Sánchez.

Details

He noted that if the US has legitimate security concerns in the Arctic, this issue should be raised in the NATO Atlantic Council.

"In this situation, Europe must move forward in the integration process and create a truly common defense system. And for this, we do not need the unanimous consent of the 27 member states. We can move forward in the integration process towards a true European armed force, with a true European defense industry, and we can establish ties with other countries in the world that are also very concerned about what is happening. Europe must act," Sánchez added.

Addition

As Politico writes, US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland are pushing Europe towards a "break" with America, and with NATO being questioned, some officials see a "coalition of the willing" as the basis for a new alliance without the US - and if one considers Ukraine's military power, adding to it, among others, the military power of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, the potential armed might of a "coalition of the willing" would be enormous and would include both nuclear and non-nuclear states.