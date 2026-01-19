"The time has come, and it will be done": Trump accused Denmark of failing to protect Greenland from the "Russian threat"

US President Donald Trump stated that Denmark has ignored NATO's warnings about security risks in Greenland for the past 20 years, and therefore the US must resolve this issue independently. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

"NATO has been telling Denmark for 20 years that 'you must remove the Russian threat from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now is the time, and it will be done," Trump wrote.

Recall

As Politico writes, US President Donald Trump's threats regarding Greenland are pushing Europe towards a "break" with America, and with NATO being questioned, some officials see a "coalition of the willing" as the basis for a new alliance without the US.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that a US invasion of Greenland would make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world, as it would legitimize Russia's invasion of Ukraine.