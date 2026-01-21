$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The New York Times

Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Putin announced his readiness to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to the "Peace Council." He also commented on the situation around Greenland and negotiations regarding Ukraine.

Putin ready to allocate $1 billion from frozen assets to Trump's "Peace Council"

The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, commented on the initiatives of US President Donald Trump and the situation around Greenland during a meeting of the Russian Security Council. He announced his readiness to allocate $1 billion from frozen Russian assets to the "Peace Council," to which he had previously received an invitation from the American leader. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Key statements by Putin:

  • Territorial restoration: The remaining frozen Russian assets in the US are proposed to be used for the restoration of territories affected by hostilities, after the conclusion of a peace treaty between Russia and Ukraine.
    • Greenland issue: According to Putin, the topic of US-Greenland relations does not concern Russia. He noted that Washington is capable of purchasing the island if the price is comparable to the cost of selling Alaska. At the same time, he critically commented on Denmark's policy towards Greenland.
      • Negotiations on Ukraine: Tomorrow, January 22, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will arrive in Moscow to continue the dialogue on resolving the situation in Ukraine.

        The Russian side considers participation in the "Peace Council" as a platform for further communication with the new US administration.

        Stepan Haftko

