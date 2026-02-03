$42.970.16
UN Security Council to hold meeting on 4th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on February 24, 2026, to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Great Britain will increase pressure on Russia and accelerate support for Ukraine.

UN Security Council to hold meeting on 4th anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council will hold a special meeting on February 24, 2026, to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was announced by the interim Permanent Representative of Great Britain to the UN, James Kariuki, as reported by UNN.

Details

The British diplomat noted during a briefing in New York that Ukraine remains among the key priorities of the British presidency of the Security Council.

According to Kariuki, British priorities cover three armed conflicts that pose the most serious threats to international security. These are the Russian-Ukrainian war, the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and the hostilities in Sudan.

Separately, the British diplomat drew attention to Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, which leave Kyiv and other cities without electricity and heat during the winter.

These strikes deprive Ukrainians of basic necessities in the middle of winter, while Russian President Putin avoids serious peace negotiations

 - Kariuki stated.

He emphasized that Great Britain intends to further increase economic pressure on Russia and accelerate support for Ukraine.

A just peace that suits Ukrainians is needed. Security guarantees are also necessary so that Russia can no longer carry out aggressive actions against Ukraine or its neighbors

- stated the British diplomat.

Recall

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhy, commented on Russia's question at the UN whether it recognizes the "self-determination" of Donbas by analogy with Greenland. He reminded that in October 2022, 143 members of the UN General Assembly rejected Russia's illegal land seizures.

