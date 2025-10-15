$41.750.14
US, Europe, and China pushed the global EV boom to record highs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1424 views

Global electric vehicle sales in September 2025 exceeded 2.1 million units for the first time, marking the highest monthly figure. This boom is driven by tax breaks and local incentives in the US, UK, South Korea, and China.

US, Europe, and China pushed the global EV boom to record highs

Global electric vehicle sales surpassed the 2 million mark for the first time in September 2025, according to new data from research firm Rho Motion, UNN reports with reference to Electrek.

Details

Rho Motion data shows that 2.1 million electric vehicles were sold worldwide in September, the highest monthly figure on record. The US, UK, South Korea, and China reached important milestones: tax incentive deadlines, new registration cycles, and local incentives contributed to the global boom.

"Global EV sales surpassed 2 million units in a single month for the first time, driven by record demand in key markets," said Charles Lester, Rho Motion data manager.

The US surged ahead as buyers rushed to take advantage of expiring tax incentives, the UK reached new highs with new license plates and EV grants, and South Korea set records with Tesla, Hyundai, Kia, and growing BYD imports. Year-to-date EV sales reached 14.7 million, an increase of 26%.

EV sales in figures year-to-date (January-September 2025):

  • worldwide: 14.7 million (+26%);
    • China: 9 million (+24%);
      • Europe: 3 million (+32%);
        • North America: 1.5 million (+11%);
          • rest of the world: 1.2 million (+48%).

            Europe

            Last month was a record for Europe: 427,000 electric vehicles were sold, 36% more than a year earlier and 55% more than in August. The UK led the growth, with record demand driven by the introduction of new license plates and a government EV subsidy program launched in July. EV sales increased by 30% year-on-year, and hybrid EV sales by almost 60%.

            The German EV market is expected to receive new impetus in 2026 after the government approved a new €3 billion ($3.5 billion) stimulus package aimed at low- and middle-income households. It will replace the subsidy program that expired in December 2023. Italy and Spain are also experiencing strong growth, with sales up by two-thirds and more than double compared to 2024, respectively.

            America

            In North America, EV sales in September increased by 66% year-on-year, as US consumers sought to take advantage of federal incentives before they expired on September 30. Tax incentives supported both purchases and leases.

            However, Rho Motion expects a sharp drop in demand in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to the disappearance of these benefits. Some automakers are already taking protective measures: Hyundai has lowered prices, and Mercedes-Benz has suspended production of four EV models. GM has suspended a production shift at its Spring Hill plant in Tennessee, and Volkswagen is halting ID.4 production in Tennessee in October. Nissan has gone even further, completely abandoning plans to produce EVs in the US.

            China

            China continues to dominate the global EV market, selling 1.3 million EVs in September, a record driven by high demand for electric vehicles. EV sales increased by 28% year-on-year to 800,000 units, while sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and extended-range electric vehicles decreased by 2% to 470,000.

            Year-to-date, China has sold approximately 9 million electric vehicles, a 24% increase from 2024, solidifying its position as the world's largest and most mature EV market.

            Electric cars for the first time surpassed gasoline cars in sales in Ukraine

