Electric cars for the first time surpassed gasoline cars in sales in Ukraine

Hybrids reduced their share in the domestic market, and gasoline-powered cars are not confidently holding the second place in the September preferences rating. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

In Ukraine, fully electric models for the first time "fully" surpassed gasoline cars in the preferences rating. Currently, electric vehicles account for a third of September's new car sales. At the same time, last year, this figure was at the level of 15.3%.

In second place are cars with gasoline engines. According to new data, the share of cars with engines that use various types of gasoline as fuel has decreased. According to current data, the decrease is observed in the range from 36.8% to 31.2%.

Among other data:

Hybrids accounted for 20.3% of the market, compared to 21.5% in September 2024.

The share of diesel cars decreased from 26% to 15.3% over the year.

As in the previous year, cars with LPG accounted for less than 1% of new car sales.

Recall

In September, the leader in new car sales in Ukraine was VOLKSWAGEN ID.Unyx with 432 units. It is followed by RENAULT Duster and TOYOTA RAV-4.

