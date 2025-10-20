Toyota unveiled the two-seater FT-Me electric car for teenagers: mass production by 2027

Toyota has unveiled a new two-seater electric car, the FT-Me, designed specifically for teenagers aged 14 and over. The compact model, only 2.5 meters long, belongs to the quadricycle category and will be available in mass production as early as 2027. This was reported by AutoBlog, writes UNN.

Details

Japanese company Toyota has unveiled the FT-Me concept – an electric microcar aimed at young drivers, families, and courier services. The new product is characterized by minimal dimensions, modern design, and full electric traction.

The car belongs to the category of light quadricycles, which allows it to be driven from the age of 14 in most European countries. Its length is 2.5 meters, and the cabin is designed for two passengers.

A special feature of the FT-Me is its manual control, which makes the model convenient even for people with musculoskeletal disorders – without the need for additional adaptations.

The project is funded by the UK government, which supports the transition to environmentally friendly transport ahead of the ban on the sale of internal combustion engine cars, scheduled for 2035.

Toyota is developing the FT-Me in partnership with the ELM Mobility consortium, which includes Savcor and the University of Derby. As part of the cooperation, the car will be tested in real conditions in the UK.

Among the main tasks of the test program are improving the solar charging system, using modular components to simplify recycling, and expanding the use of FT-Me for delivery services.

According to the developers, the electric car's body is made of recycled materials, which reduced CO₂ emissions during production by 90% compared to traditional cars. In addition, the solar panel on the roof can increase the range by 20-30 km, and the transparent dome provides a 360° panoramic view.

