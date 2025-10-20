BMW iX3: demand exceeds expectations, production expands to Mexico

The first deliveries of the BMW iX3 are expected in Europe in the spring of 2026. However, the number of orders exceeds the initial plan, and although the Hungarian plant involved in the cooperation provides a capacity of 150,000 cars per year, the German automotive and aerospace concern is negotiating with representatives from another continent.

The BMW iX3 is already a real hit; the compact battery-powered crossover has received over 3,000 orders in the German domestic market within six weeks of its debut. It is indicated that the number of orders exceeded the number of orders for the BMW X3 with an internal combustion engine. The German company is already concerned that it will be difficult to satisfy the expected volume of iX3 orders.

The iX3 will roll off the assembly line at the new plant in Debrecen (Hungary), specially built for the production of Neue Klasse cars. The plant's annual production capacity is 150,000 units.

The first deliveries of the iX3 are expected in Europe in the spring of 2026. But there are also the US markets - there is a delay until summer.

Will BMW establish production in Central America?

The German automaker is planning iX3 production facilities in Mexico, but it is not yet clear whether this plant will supply products to the US. For now, these could be cars from Hungary. Perhaps some versions will be produced at one plant and others at another.

Incredible battery

BMW has so far only introduced the dual-motor iX3 50 xDrive model, which has 463 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. These qualities allow the electric crossover to accelerate to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds.

Its most notable feature is the range from a 108 kWh battery, which in the dual-motor version is 500 miles (805 km) according to the WLTP standard, making it the electric vehicle with the longest range in Europe. - writes InsideEVs.

