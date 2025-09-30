BMW is ready to make hydrogen cars available worldwide

$41.320.16
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 25732 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 43979 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 24494 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 23365 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 21288 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 20722 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22835 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 67979 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146508 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and launched 553 strikes - OVASeptember 30, 04:42 AM • 16833 views
Three Rosgvardia officers, including a lieutenant colonel, eliminated in Russia: DIU shows videoVideo08:08 AM • 21140 views
Man wounded in abdomen by air defense bullet in Konotop city center08:56 AM • 20395 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19095 views
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River10:49 AM • 11651 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhoto01:09 PM • 1570 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions08:28 AM • 43979 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 67979 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 146509 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 71732 views
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ursula von der Leyen
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Copenhagen
Denmark
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 million09:59 AM • 10389 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBC09:31 AM • 19487 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 24863 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 26748 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 38983 views
Financial Times
Shahed-136
T-90
The Guardian
Nord Stream

BMW is ready to make hydrogen cars available worldwide

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1244 views

Automaker BMW is expanding the availability of hydrogen cars, offering a new X5 with hydrogen fuel cells in all markets. This expansion is part of a strategy to diversify the model range, which includes five powertrain options.

BMW is ready to make hydrogen cars available worldwide

Automaker BMW is going to make hydrogen cars available to everyone worldwide, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

It may seem that BMW is fully focused on electrification, but the automaker is still ensuring the diversification of its model range. Now, for the first time, BMW's new X5 will be available in five unique powertrain variants: battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, gasoline, diesel (for markets outside the United States), and hydrogen fuel cell.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is not new to BMW or the X5. Hydrogen has been an option for the X5 for quite some time, but it was only available in select markets. Now, anyone who wants to switch to hydrogen can get a high-end hydrogen fuel cell crossover, no matter where they live, the publication writes.

"By launching the new BMW X5 with five powertrain options to choose from, we are once again demonstrating our leading position as a technology pioneer," said Joachim Post, member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for development. "Hydrogen plays an important role in global decarbonization, so we are committed to advancing this technology."

The series-produced hydrogen X5 (BMW calls it the iX5 Hydrogen) can also help with hydrogen adoption. "Just as Tesla took electric vehicles to the next level and made them mainstream, an increase in the number of hydrogen cars in production will (hopefully) stimulate the development of hydrogen infrastructure," the publication writes. While hydrogen production requires fossil fuels, hydrogen cars do not emit greenhouse gases from their tailpipes, which helps improve overall air quality. Refueling is fast, and existing gas stations can eventually be converted to run on hydrogen, the publication points out.

Regarding the iX5 Hydrogen, BMW is collaborating with Toyota on a third-generation hydrogen fuel cell system that offers a more compact design that is more powerful and efficient. BMW also claims that this will increase overall range and power while reducing the car's energy consumption.

Toyota urges resistance to China's dominance in the automotive market by increasing investment in hydrogen cars - UkrAvtoProm05.05.25, 18:01 • 10750 views

Julia Shramko

TechnologiesAuto
Electricity
Tesla, Inc.
Toyota