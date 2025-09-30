BMW is ready to make hydrogen cars available worldwide

Automaker BMW is going to make hydrogen cars available to everyone worldwide, Autoblog reports, writes UNN.

Details

It may seem that BMW is fully focused on electrification, but the automaker is still ensuring the diversification of its model range. Now, for the first time, BMW's new X5 will be available in five unique powertrain variants: battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, gasoline, diesel (for markets outside the United States), and hydrogen fuel cell.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology is not new to BMW or the X5. Hydrogen has been an option for the X5 for quite some time, but it was only available in select markets. Now, anyone who wants to switch to hydrogen can get a high-end hydrogen fuel cell crossover, no matter where they live, the publication writes.

"By launching the new BMW X5 with five powertrain options to choose from, we are once again demonstrating our leading position as a technology pioneer," said Joachim Post, member of the BMW AG Board of Management responsible for development. "Hydrogen plays an important role in global decarbonization, so we are committed to advancing this technology."

The series-produced hydrogen X5 (BMW calls it the iX5 Hydrogen) can also help with hydrogen adoption. "Just as Tesla took electric vehicles to the next level and made them mainstream, an increase in the number of hydrogen cars in production will (hopefully) stimulate the development of hydrogen infrastructure," the publication writes. While hydrogen production requires fossil fuels, hydrogen cars do not emit greenhouse gases from their tailpipes, which helps improve overall air quality. Refueling is fast, and existing gas stations can eventually be converted to run on hydrogen, the publication points out.

Regarding the iX5 Hydrogen, BMW is collaborating with Toyota on a third-generation hydrogen fuel cell system that offers a more compact design that is more powerful and efficient. BMW also claims that this will increase overall range and power while reducing the car's energy consumption.

