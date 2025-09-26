BMW recalls over 130,000 cars in Germany due to fire risk

Due to a defect in the starter system that could cause a fire, the BMW car concern has announced a large-scale recall of cars produced from September 2015 to September 2021. In Germany alone, about 136.5 thousand cars will be recalled, writes UNN with reference to BILD.

Details

The BMW car concern has announced a large-scale recall of cars due to a defect in the starter system, the publication writes. As BILD learned, "the malfunction can lead to a car fire."

Only in Germany, about 136.5 thousand cars were recalled, in the USA - almost 195 thousand more. This refers to hundreds of thousands of cars worldwide, produced between September 2015 and September 2021 - stated in the publication.

The company stated that it is directly contacting the owners of problematic cars to conduct a free inspection and repair at official service centers. Drivers are strongly urged not to ignore the messages.

