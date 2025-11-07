Ukrainians buy more new cars, businesses buy less: sales leaders announced
Kyiv • UNN
In October, Ukrainians purchased almost 7,800 new passenger cars, 71% of which were for private use. Sales in the private segment increased by 60%, while corporate purchases decreased by 5%.
In October, Ukrainians purchased almost 7.8 thousand new passenger cars, most of which were for private use. Sales in this segment increased by 60%, while corporate purchases decreased by 5%. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.
According to Ukrautoprom, in October, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 7.8 thousand new passenger cars. Of this number, 71% of passenger cars were sold to private clients, and 29% were purchased by legal entities.
Compared to October 2024, sales of new passenger cars in the private segment of the car market increased by 60%, and in the corporate segment decreased by 5%.
When buying new passenger cars, private buyers preferred the following models:
- VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 431 units;
- BYD Song Plus - 382 units;
- TOYOTA RAV-4 - 296 units;
- BYD Leopard 3 - 247 units;
- HYUNDAI Tucson - 207 units.
At the same time, legal entities had the highest demand for:
- RENAULT Duster - 316 units;
- KGM Musso Grand - 131 units;
- TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 105 units;
- TOYOTA RAV-4 - 88 units;
- VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 84 units.
Toyota recalls over a million cars due to a defect07.11.25, 09:56 • 1920 views