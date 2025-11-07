Ukrainians buy more new cars, businesses buy less: sales leaders announced

ukenru
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 10832 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 15177 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 14497 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4774 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 7994 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 8176 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 3914 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 4954 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 33617 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 34293 views
Ukrainians buy more new cars, businesses buy less: sales leaders announced

In October, Ukrainians purchased almost 7,800 new passenger cars, 71% of which were for private use. Sales in the private segment increased by 60%, while corporate purchases decreased by 5%.

Ukrainians buy more new cars, businesses buy less: sales leaders announced

In October, Ukrainians purchased almost 7.8 thousand new passenger cars, most of which were for private use. Sales in this segment increased by 60%, while corporate purchases decreased by 5%. This was reported by "Ukrautoprom", writes UNN.

According to Ukrautoprom, in October, the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with almost 7.8 thousand new passenger cars. Of this number, 71% of passenger cars were sold to private clients, and 29% were purchased by legal entities.

- the report says.

Compared to October 2024, sales of new passenger cars in the private segment of the car market increased by 60%, and in the corporate segment decreased by 5%.

When buying new passenger cars, private buyers preferred the following models:

  • VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX - 431 units;
    • BYD Song Plus - 382 units;
      • TOYOTA RAV-4 - 296 units;
        • BYD Leopard 3 - 247 units;
          • HYUNDAI Tucson - 207 units.

            At the same time, legal entities had the highest demand for:

            • RENAULT Duster - 316 units;
              • KGM Musso Grand - 131 units;
                • TOYOTA Land Cruiser Prado - 105 units;
                  •  TOYOTA RAV-4 - 88 units;
                    •  VOLKSWAGEN Touareg - 84 units.

                      Toyota recalls over a million cars due to a defect

                      Olga Rozgon

