Toyota recalls over a million cars due to a defect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 682 views

Toyota has announced a massive recall of over a million vehicles due to a rearview camera issue that could pose a safety risk. The defect is caused by software that prevents the image from being displayed correctly on the screen.

Toyota recalls over a million cars due to a defect

Toyota has announced a massive recall of over a million vehicles due to a rearview camera issue that could pose a safety risk to drivers and pedestrians. This was reported by UNN with reference to Motor1.com.

Details

Toyota has announced a recall of over a million vehicles due to a defect that could lead to malfunctions in the rearview camera display. According to the official announcement, the defect arises from software that prevents the image from being correctly displayed on the infotainment system screen under certain conditions. The problem can occur when the driver engages reverse too quickly after starting the car, or when the car is turned off and on again within a short period.

Tests have shown that the image on the screen can freeze for 1.8 seconds, which could create a hazard if another vehicle or pedestrian is in reverse at that time.

The recall affects a wide range of Toyota and Lexus models, as well as the Subaru Solterra. Among the vehicles that may have this defect are the 2023-2025 Lexus ES, 2024-2025 Lexus GX, 2025-2026 Toyota Camry, 2023-2025 Toyota RAV4, and 2023-2025 Toyota Prius.

The list also includes new models, specifically the Toyota Grand Highlander (2024-2026), Toyota Land Cruiser (2024-2025), and Toyota Mirai (2023-2025).

Additionally

Toyota has already begun contacting affected vehicle owners. Owners will be provided with instructions on how to visit an authorized Toyota service center to update the parking assist control unit software. This update is intended to resolve the rearview camera issue and ensure the vehicle complies with federal safety standards.

The company assures that all necessary software updates will be free of charge for car owners.

Recall

Global investors are closely watching how the automotive giant Toyota will address minority shareholder dissatisfaction over a 4.7 trillion yen plan to privatize its affiliate TICO. The deal has become a major test for corporate reforms that Japan has actively implemented in recent years.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldAuto
Technology
Road traffic accident
Brand
Toyota
Japan