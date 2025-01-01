Deadly fireworks explosion in Hawaii: two people killed, 22 injured

In Hawaii, an explosion of fireworks killed two people and injured 22 others. The incident occurred near Honolulu, and emergency services are working on the scene to minimize the consequences, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

The incident occurred in the Salt Lake Ali'amanu area, near Honolulu. The Honolulu Emergency Medical Service quickly arrived at the scene.

In its social media post, the Honolulu Police Department noted: "Serious incident in the Salt Lake City area: police, first responders, and EMS are working in the area of Kika Drive. Please avoid the area as medical attention is being provided.

Earlier, on New Year's Eve, the emergency service also responded to another incident in the Kaliha district, where a 14-year-old boy was injured by a firework explosion in his hand. He was treated on the spot and then taken to a trauma center for further treatment.

Recall

Five people were killed in fireworks-related accidents in Germany on the night of January 1.