An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred in Hawaii

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has struck Mauna Loa, Hawaii, the largest active volcano in the world, the USGS Earthquake Center reports. The earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, UNN reports .

Details

According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred on Friday at a depth of 37 kilometers, about 18 kilometers south of Naalehu.

Some tremor could be felt in Honolulu on the island of Oahu, which is about 322 kilometers to the north. No injuries or property damage were reported.

There have been several aftershocks in the region, but no reports of serious damage.

Locals report that the earthquake caused buildings to sway, shelves to shake, and paintings to fall.

