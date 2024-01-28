A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 points occurred in Brazil

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 67 km west of the city of Tarahuaca with a population of about 16.5 thousand people. The depth of the tremors, according to Volcano Discovery, reached 610 km, UNN reports .

Details

A very strong earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred on Sunday, January 28, 67 km from Tarauaca, Acre, Brazil, in the early morning (at 4:38 a.m. local time). , the message says.

According to the Center for the Study of Volcanic Activity, the earthquake was at a depth of 610 km - the tremors were felt by some people near the epicenter.

However, as of now, no significant damage or consequences of this earthquake have been detected.

No special warning was issued, the research resource reports.

Recall

On Sunday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Tokyo, Kanagawa Prefecture and other areas in eastern Japan. According to the meteorological agency, there is no threat of a tsunami, KYODO NEWS reports.

After a record heat wave, a series of forest fires broke out in Colombia: 582 municipalities in the country on red alert