Occupants plan to take more than 4,500 Ukrainian children for "recovery" - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Collaborators plan to take more than 4,500 children from TOT of Zaporizhzhia region for "recovery". In 2024, the occupiers took about 40,000 children to "re-education camps".
Collaborators plan to take more than 4,500 children from the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region for "rehabilitation", UNN reports with reference to the National Resistance Center.
russia continues to mass abduction of Ukrainian children - under the guise of "rehabilitation" they undergo propaganda, military training, and sometimes do not even return home. Collaborators are already announcing plans for the summer - only from the TOT of Zaporizhzhia region it is planned to take more than 4,500 children
According to the CNS, in 2024, the occupiers took about 40,000 children to the so-called "re-education camps", which is a gross violation of international law and a direct attempt to destroy Ukrainian identity.
Reminder
Ukraine returned seven children from the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions, Crimea and the territory of the russian federation within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.