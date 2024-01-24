ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

After a record heat wave, a series of forest fires broke out in Colombia: 582 municipalities in the country on red alert

After a record heat wave, a series of forest fires broke out in Colombia: 582 municipalities in the country on red alert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25316 views

Due to the record heat caused by the El Niño phenomenon, Colombia is battling 21 active forest fires. Around 900 communities across Colombia are at risk, and 582 municipalities have been placed on red alert.

The total number of active forest fires in Colombia's regions reaches 21. More than 900 municipalities in the country are in danger due to temperature records set by the El Niño natural phenomenon.

This was reported by UNN with reference to El País and Associated Press.

Details

According to the information provided by the National Disaster Risk Management Unit (UNGRD) in its latest emergency assessment, there are 21 active fires across the national territory of Colombia.

Colombia is currently suffering from record temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius. According to the Meteorological Institute's Guislian Echeverri, "record temperatures have been recorded throughout the country."  

High temperatures and droughts caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, which is characterized by heating of surface waters in the Pacific Ocean and has consequences around the world.

High temperatures also contribute to fires. Due to the possible consequences of the El Niño phenomenon, the Colombian government has increased the number of municipalities on forest fire alert from 795 to 883.

Image

According to Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Susana Mohamad, the current situation is "very critical.

Of the 883 municipalities on fire alert, 582 are on red alert; in addition, 47 municipalities are threatened by landslides and 89 by water shortages.

Local and national authorities are reporting active fires in the biodiverse El Tuparro National Park in the east of the country, home to tapirs, pumas and amphibious turtles. Rescuers are coordinating with aerospace forces to reconnoiter the affected area.

Colombia's Risk Management Office reported that they are working to control and eliminate the forest fire in the Berlin Paramo, using an airplane to drop water into the affected areas.

Image

In the municipality of Nemocón, 52 kilometers from Bogotá, the mayor's office reported a fire in a rural mountainous area with at least three active foci.

Storm Isha destroys several trees in the Game of Thrones beech alley in Northern Ireland22.01.24, 18:47 • 24947 views

Fire in the eastern hills of Bogotá

Since Monday, January 22, a raging fire has been burning in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, on the mountain range bordering the city to the east (Cerros Orientales). At least 12 hectares of forest have been affected.

In the midst of the emergency, the mayor of the capital, Carlos Fernando Galán, released the first hypothesis about the fire, which destroyed at least 12 hectares of vegetation.

Initial investigations by the Bogotá fire brigade have strong indications that the fire was caused by a bonfire

- the mayor warned.
Image

As of Wednesday, January 24, the country's authorities confirmed that the fires near Bogotá are 95% under control after working hard over the past few days.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Ministry of the Environment has warned of a "significant deterioration" in air quality in the metropolis with its eight million people.

Recall

2023 set a record as the warmest year on record with an average temperature increase of 1.45 degrees; the WMO warns that 2024 could be hotter due to El Niño.

Submarine carrying almost 800 kg of cocaine arrested in Colombia24.01.24, 07:30 • 25057 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

