Submarine carrying almost 800 kg of cocaine arrested in Colombia

The Colombian Navy has announced the arrest of the first submarine this year that was transporting almost 800 kilograms of cocaine. Drug traffickers in this country are producing record volumes of drugs destined for Europe and the United States. This is reported by the Associated Press, UNN writes.

Details

According to Navy spokesman Captain Wilmer Roa, the submarine was intercepted on Saturday morning off the Pacific coast of Colombia. The 15-meter-long homemade vessel was carrying nearly 800 kilograms of cocaine in small brick-sized packages. The packages were stamped with images of scorpions and Mexican flags.

Roa said that last year the Colombian Navy seized 10 drug submarines.

He also explained that drug traffickers use the hulls of speedboats to make underwater vehicles and adapt them so that they can move just below the surface of the sea.

Some people die in these machines because they experience mechanical failures or have very small openings for fresh air, - Roa said.

In recent years, the Colombian government has been trying to limit cocaine production.

Addendum

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, in 2022, the area planted with coca bushes in Colombia reached a historic high of 230 thousand hectares, and potential cocaine production also increased to 1.7 thousand tons, up 24% year-on-year.

However, as Colombia's cocaine production grows, Ecuador is becoming a popular route for smuggling the drug.

Belgian customs seized a record amount of cocaine last year