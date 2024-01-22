Storm Isha destroys several trees in the Game of Thrones beech alley in Northern Ireland

Several trees made famous by the Game of Thrones TV series were damaged by the Isha storm in Northern Ireland.

Planted some 250 years ago, a beech tree avenue near Stranocum, Northern Ireland, which also gained worldwide fame for its use as a location in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has recently suffered damage due to the effects of Storm Isha. It is indicated that three beech trees at a location called "Dark Hedges" were damaged. Moreover, activists who care for Dark Hedges claim that the area was left to "decay" after some trees were knocked down by Isha.

Previously, environmentalists had long warned that the area was endangered. In November 2023, six beeches were cut down for safety reasons, and branches were cut from other trees.

Bob McCallion runs Save the Dark Hedges, an organization that aims to protect the trees that became famous after being filmed in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. In past years, he has campaigned to stop traffic along the walkway, as visitors regularly caused traffic chaos while hunting for photos.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure said that an independent survey of experts showed that 11 out of 86 trees were in poor condition and could pose a potential threat.

The tunnel with trees featured in the HBO fantasy series is now a tourist attraction, so many tourists travel to the Bregagh Road between the villages of Armagh and Stranocum in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

It should be noted that the beech trees along the road to Gracehill House were planted almost 250 years ago. Initially, there were 150 trees on the alley, but now there are less than 80 left.

Northern Europe was hit by the powerful storm Isha, which caused interruptions in power supply and air travel.

Ireland's power grid manager ESB reported that more than 235,000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday morning, especially in the northwest of the country.

In Northern Ireland, high winds caused by Storm Isha have caused "widespread damage" to the power grid, with approximately 45,000 customers without power as of 22:00 on Sunday, according to Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE).

