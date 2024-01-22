Storm Isha destroys several trees in the Game of Thrones beech alley in Northern Ireland

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103168 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113491 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143785 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140305 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177669 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178290 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167300 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148884 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 33610 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 36911 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 47507 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67195 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 33318 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284816 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252032 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237113 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262288 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 67195 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143785 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107454 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107410 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123479 views
Actual
Storm Isha destroys several trees in the Game of Thrones beech alley in Northern Ireland

Storm Isha destroys several trees in the Game of Thrones beech alley in Northern Ireland

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24948 views

Storm Isha has damaged several trees in the Dark Hedges in Northern Ireland, a place known for its appearance in the Game of Thrones series. Environmentalists have expressed concern about the state of the region after the storm.

Several trees made famous by the Game of Thrones TV series were damaged by the Isha storm in Northern Ireland.

Details

Planted some 250 years ago, a beech tree avenue near Stranocum, Northern Ireland, which also gained worldwide fame for its use as a location in the HBO series Game of Thrones, has recently suffered damage due to the effects of Storm Isha. It is indicated that three beech trees at a location called "Dark Hedges" were damaged. Moreover, activists who care for Dark Hedges claim that the area was left to "decay" after some trees were knocked down by Isha.

Image

Previously, environmentalists had long warned that the area was endangered. In November 2023, six beeches were cut down for safety reasons, and branches were cut from other trees.

Bob McCallion runs Save the Dark Hedges, an organization that aims to protect the trees that became famous after being filmed in the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. In past years, he has campaigned to stop traffic along the walkway, as visitors regularly caused traffic chaos while hunting for photos.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Infrastructure said that an independent survey of experts showed that 11 out of 86 trees were in poor condition and could pose a potential threat.

Image

Jenna Ortega promises action and horror scenes in the second season of "Venzday"20.01.24, 06:00 • 30217 views

HelpHelp

The tunnel with trees featured in the HBO fantasy series is now a tourist attraction, so many tourists travel to the Bregagh Road between the villages of Armagh and Stranocum in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

It should be noted that the beech trees along the road to Gracehill House were planted almost 250 years ago. Initially, there were 150 trees on the alley, but now there are less than 80 left.

Recall

Northern Europe was hit by the powerful storm Isha, which caused interruptions in power supply and air travel.

Ireland's power grid manager ESB reported that more than 235,000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday morning, especially in the northwest of the country. 

In Northern Ireland, high winds caused by Storm Isha have caused "widespread damage" to the power grid, with approximately 45,000 customers without power as of 22:00 on Sunday, according to Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE).

Walrus pups born in the Vernadsky area - video21.01.24, 18:05 • 33121 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising