Walrus pups born in the Vernadsky area - video

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 6257 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 26002 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 23308 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 28923 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110441 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116862 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148261 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142700 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179134 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172784 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62637 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 73139 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100525 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 62559 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 37865 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 26002 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110441 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288539 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255356 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240356 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 6257 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100525 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148261 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108975 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108814 views
Walrus pups born in the Vernadsky area - video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33119 views

Chicks of South Polar Skuas, one of the main predators of Antarctica, hatched near the Akademik Vernadsky station.

Not far from the Akademik Vernadsky station, chicks of South Polar Skuas, which are one of the main avian predators of the Antarctic, have hatched. Ukrainian biologists have counted about 20 nests of these birds on the islands of Skua, Black and Shelter. This was reported by the National Antarctic Research Center, UNN reports

The bird baby boom in the Vernadsky area continues. Recently, during a survey of neighboring islands, Ukrainian biologists discovered baby skuas

- the center said in a Facebook post.

In total, the polar explorers counted about two dozen nests of these birds on the islands of Skua, Black and Shelter. Most of them already had two cubs, and some had one, and the second was about to appear. 

South Polar Skuas are reportedly one of the main avian predators in the Antarctic. They prey on penguin eggs and chicks and other birds, and also take food from blue-eyed cormorants and penguins when they return to their nests with full oxen of food from the ocean.

They arrive in the area in late Antarctic spring for the mating season. They can nest both in colonies and in individual pairs. They lay 1-2 eggs, from which chicks hatch in about a month. 

At first, parents take turns feeding them. Only after the down changes to feathers will they start flying and feeding on their own. This happens about two months after birth.

The first penguin chicks of this season hatched near Akademik Vernadsky station19.12.23, 05:00 • 29841 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the WorldUNN Lite

Contact us about advertising