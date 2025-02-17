Russian Federation says drone attack on oil pumping station in Krasnodar region

In the Krasnodar region of rf the Kropotkinskaya intermediate oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was attacked by a drone, the company said, reports UNN.

Details

“On February 17, 2025, the oil transportation facility of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium - the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station - was attacked by UAVs... The strike was carried out by seven unmanned aerial vehicles stuffed with metal striking elements in addition to explosives,” the report reads.

There are reportedly no casualties among the NPS personnel.

The consortium's employees were also allegedly able to prevent the threat of an oil spill by prompt coordinated actions.

“At the moment the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station has been decommissioned. Transportation of oil through the pipeline system Tengiz - Novorossiysk is carried out at reduced pumping modes, bypassing the oil pumping station,” the report says.

The Kropotkinskaya Pumping Station, located in the Caucasus region of Kuban, is the largest CPC oil pumping station in Russia.

Supplement

The russian defense ministry saidthat on the night of February 17, their air defenses defused 90 drones and a Neptun-MD guided missile.