The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 3129 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
06:37 AM • 16346 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 75569 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 86064 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 200119 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 255881 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 123148 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 111586 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 124488 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 194057 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4m/s
37%
750mm
Popular news
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: enterprises and warehouses damaged, several fires broke outJuly 6, 12:50 AM • 34825 views
Putin and Xi Jinping ignore BRICS summit in Brazil: The Guardian named the reasonJuly 6, 02:53 AM • 15447 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: SES showed devastating consequencesJuly 6, 03:14 AM • 39746 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: 89-year-old woman wounded04:29 AM • 19897 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closed06:57 AM • 7734 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 60797 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 200135 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 255892 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 144399 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 145682 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 75576 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 33228 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 157181 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 186073 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 158369 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi explained that Donald Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine due to Americans' understanding of the ongoing peace process. According to him, the US seeks to incline Russia towards certain steps, which is why the wording is cautious.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine

President Donald Trump avoids a direct answer regarding the sale of weapons to Ukraine because, in the Americans' understanding, a peace process is underway. They want to persuade Russia to take certain steps. This was stated by MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi in the podcast "Grunt z Notevskym," as reported by UNN.

Details

Tykhyi commented on whether Trump is avoiding selling weapons to Ukraine.

The only reason why he doesn't say something directly – yes or no – is because in their (American – ed.) paradigm, understanding, a peace process is underway. They want to persuade Russia to take certain steps. That's why there are such cautious formulations, avoiding answers on weapons, and other things. For us, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it's not important whether he says yes or no publicly, but that these decisions are made

- said Tykhyi.

The MFA spokesman emphasized that work is underway on the possibility of selling weapons to Ukraine.

Work is currently underway on this... This process is actively ongoing, and I hope it will yield results. Especially since it's about a commercial story, not about aid packages or charity

- Tykhyi stated.

Ukraine may run out of Patriot missiles in a few weeks - Bild06.07.25, 05:26 • 1440 views

Addition

 As Reuters wrote, US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 4, stated that Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, and expressed disappointment over Putin's inability to stop the fighting.

On June 25, Trump stated that he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but emphasized that they are also needed by America and Israel.

President Zelenskyy, speaking about his conversation with Donald Trump on July 4, stated that they, among other things, agreed on a meeting of their teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.

Recall 

Politico, citing sources, reported that on July 1, the US suspended the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about depleting its own stockpiles. The decision was made by the head of the Pentagon's policy department, Elbridge Colby, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles.

The White House confirmed that the US is suspending the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military assistance to other countries. 

Later, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the US has not stopped arms supplies to Ukraine, but only reviewed them. In addition, President Donald Trump remains committed to the obligation to transfer missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine.

In addition, Donald Trump claims that the United States of America continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, despite concerns about depleting its own arsenals.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
United States Department of Defense
White House
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9