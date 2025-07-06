The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine

President Donald Trump avoids a direct answer regarding the sale of weapons to Ukraine because, in the Americans' understanding, a peace process is underway. They want to persuade Russia to take certain steps. This was stated by MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi in the podcast "Grunt z Notevskym," as reported by UNN.

Details

Tykhyi commented on whether Trump is avoiding selling weapons to Ukraine.

The only reason why he doesn't say something directly – yes or no – is because in their (American – ed.) paradigm, understanding, a peace process is underway. They want to persuade Russia to take certain steps. That's why there are such cautious formulations, avoiding answers on weapons, and other things. For us, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it's not important whether he says yes or no publicly, but that these decisions are made - said Tykhyi.

The MFA spokesman emphasized that work is underway on the possibility of selling weapons to Ukraine.

Work is currently underway on this... This process is actively ongoing, and I hope it will yield results. Especially since it's about a commercial story, not about aid packages or charity - Tykhyi stated.

Ukraine may run out of Patriot missiles in a few weeks - Bild

Addition

As Reuters wrote, US President Donald Trump, after a conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, July 4, stated that Ukraine will need Patriot missiles for its defense, and expressed disappointment over Putin's inability to stop the fighting.

On June 25, Trump stated that he wants the US to provide Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems, but emphasized that they are also needed by America and Israel.

President Zelenskyy, speaking about his conversation with Donald Trump on July 4, stated that they, among other things, agreed on a meeting of their teams to strengthen air defense, and also discussed joint weapons production.

Recall

Politico, citing sources, reported that on July 1, the US suspended the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about depleting its own stockpiles. The decision was made by the head of the Pentagon's policy department, Elbridge Colby, after reviewing the Pentagon's ammunition stockpiles.

The White House confirmed that the US is suspending the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine due to low levels of its own military reserves. This decision is related to the US Department of Defense's review of military assistance to other countries.

Later, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce stated that the US has not stopped arms supplies to Ukraine, but only reviewed them. In addition, President Donald Trump remains committed to the obligation to transfer missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine.

In addition, Donald Trump claims that the United States of America continues to supply weapons to Ukraine, despite concerns about depleting its own arsenals.