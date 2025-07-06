Ukraine may run out of Patriot missiles in a few weeks - Bild

Previously supplied weapons to Ukraine will likely last until the end of summer, and in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems could run out in a week or two. This was reported by the German publication Bild, citing military analysts, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that experts doubt Ukraine will be able to repel Russian attacks for long without weapons supplies from the US.

All weapon systems are critically important supplies for Ukrainian defense. Supplies will last until the end of summer, after which the situation will become critical. A gap may arise if Europe does not try to fill it somehow. said military analyst Carlo Masala from the Bundeswehr University in Munich.

NATO Secretary General calls on US for flexibility in arms supplies to Ukraine

Without Patriot missiles, the cessation of supplies of which was announced by the Trump administration, Kyiv faces destruction, believes another military expert, Thomas Theiner.

According to him, the stock of ammunition for HIMARS systems in Ukraine could last until September, but only with economical use. However, PAC-3 Patriot missiles could run out in one or two weeks if Russia increases the number of ballistic missile launches.

"Without Patriot missiles, Russian ballistic and cruise missiles will break through. Moreover, each missile delivers ten times more explosives to its target than a Shahed drone," Theiner warns.

Recall

Germany is holding "intensive discussions" on providing Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems. This comes amid intensified Russian attacks and the suspension of arms supplies from the US.

Ukraine has signed agreements with the US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones - Zelenskyy