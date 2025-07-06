Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals Details

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, reacted to Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kellogg's page on the social network "X".

Kellogg spoke favorably of both leaders. He called his boss "classic Trump, always ready to cooperate." As for Zelenskyy, Kellogg thanked him "for his sympathy regarding the terrible loss of lives during the Texas flood, especially the youth."

Both presidents understand the pain of losing youth in peacetime and in war. Empathy is a key part of leadership – wrote Kellogg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his conversation with US President Donald Trump "maximally productive." The conversation took place recently: it was about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as providing American aid to Ukraine.