Minus 1180 occupiers, 39 artillery systems and a plane: General Staff announced enemy losses per day
Kyiv • UNN
On July 5, Russian troops lost 1180 soldiers, 39 artillery systems, and one aircraft. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.07.25 are estimated at 1,026,440 personnel.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.07.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,026,440 (+1,180) killed
- tanks ‒ 10,992 (+2)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,956 (+3)
- artillery systems ‒ 29,960 (+39)
- MLRS ‒ 1,430 (+2)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,192 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 421 (+1)
- helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 43,825 (+216)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,439 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54,252 (+104)
- special equipment ‒ 3,925 (0)
Data is being updated.
Recall
According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."
