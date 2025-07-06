$41.720.00
Minus 1180 occupiers, 39 artillery systems and a plane: General Staff announced enemy losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 865 views

On July 5, Russian troops lost 1180 soldiers, 39 artillery systems, and one aircraft. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 01.07.25 are estimated at 1,026,440 personnel.

Minus 1180 occupiers, 39 artillery systems and a plane: General Staff announced enemy losses per day

On July 5, Russian troops lost 1,180 soldiers, 39 artillery systems, and one aircraft in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.07.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,026,440 (+1,180) killed
    • tanks ‒ 10,992 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 22,956 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 29,960 (+39)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,430 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,192 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 421 (+1)
                • helicopters ‒ 340 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 43,825 (+216)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,439 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 54,252 (+104)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,925 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to ISW analysts,  Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
