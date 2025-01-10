SBU and Navy operation: Russian reconnaissance drone storage facility in Russia is destroyed

On the night of January 10, SBU drones and a Neptune missile targeted an ammunition storage facility and reconnaissance drones near the village of Chaltyr in Rostov Oblast. According to UNN's sources , first, the SBU drones "overloaded" Russian air defense, and then the Neptune "visited" the facility.

Throughout the night, Russians on social media complained about the sounds of flying drones, Russian air defense, and wrote about a loud explosion - the arrival of the Neptune. Later, they discussed multiple explosions near Chaltyr, indicating secondary detonation of ammunition.

"The SBU together with the Ukrainian Navy hit a crucial target - a warehouse with reconnaissance drones that correct enemy attacks on Ukrainian cities and the front line. Now there will be fewer of these Russian "birds" in the sky. The work on military targets in the enemy's rear will continue," said an informed source in the SBU.

Addendum

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that camouflaged military facilities were attacked in Rostov and Leningrad regions of Russia .

Earlier, rf reported that in Rostov region a fire broke out at the PlastiFactor enterprise and a residential building caught fire as a result of a drone attack. The facades and roofs of seven houses and a school were damaged, and no one was injured. The Russian defense ministry announced the alleged destruction and interception of 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles by air defense forces.