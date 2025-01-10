SBU and Navy operation: Russian reconnaissance drone storage facility in Russia is destroyed

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 34145 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 143375 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125133 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 132906 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 132743 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 168817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110249 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162370 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104390 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 86418 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127880 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126493 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 83514 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 98224 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 143379 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 168818 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 162371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190213 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 179488 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 126493 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 127880 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142125 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 133828 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151081 views
SBU and Navy operation: Russian reconnaissance drone storage facility in Russia is destroyed

SBU and Navy operation: Russian reconnaissance drone storage facility in Russia is destroyed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24634 views

The SBU and the Navy conducted a successful operation to destroy a Russian reconnaissance drone depot in Rostov region. The attack involved the use of drones and a Neptune missile, which led to the detonation of ammunition.

On the night of January 10, SBU drones and a Neptune missile targeted an ammunition storage facility and reconnaissance drones near the village of Chaltyr in Rostov Oblast. According to UNN's sources , first, the SBU drones "overloaded" Russian air defense, and then the Neptune "visited" the facility. 

 Throughout the night, Russians on social media complained about the sounds of flying drones, Russian air defense, and wrote about a loud explosion - the arrival of the Neptune. Later, they discussed multiple explosions near Chaltyr, indicating secondary detonation of ammunition. 

 "The SBU together with the Ukrainian Navy hit a crucial target - a warehouse with reconnaissance drones that correct enemy attacks on Ukrainian cities and the front line. Now there will be fewer of these Russian "birds" in the sky. The work on military targets in the enemy's rear will continue," said an informed source in the SBU. 

Addendum

 The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reported that camouflaged military facilities were attacked in Rostov and Leningrad regions of Russia

 Earlier,  rf reported that in Rostov region a fire broke out at the PlastiFactor enterprise and a residential building caught fire as a result of a drone attack. The facades and roofs of seven houses and a school were damaged, and no one was injured. The Russian defense ministry announced the alleged destruction and interception of 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles by air defense forces.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

