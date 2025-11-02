Ukraine struck oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai

Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of November 1, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a fire strike on the infrastructure of "RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. - the report says.

According to preliminary data, the oil loading infrastructure of the Russian federal maritime trade port, located on the Black Sea coast in Tuapse Bay, was hit. This terminal is one of the largest in Russia.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. - noted the General Staff.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, November 2, the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai) was attacked by drones, powerful explosions were heard.

The Naval Forces of Ukraine carried out a precise strike with Neptune cruise missiles on the Oryol TPP and the Novobryansk electrical substation.