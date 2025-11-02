$42.080.01
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
10:54 AM • 11487 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22895 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 1, 02:21 PM • 43501 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 73244 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 78077 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in November
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102690 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 06:00 AM • 91956 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45030 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56935 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9
10:54 AM • 11514 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainer
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22918 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionist
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102700 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
November 1, 06:00 AM • 91966 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and again
October 31, 02:59 PM • 95864 views
Ukraine struck oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai

On November 1, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a fire strike on the infrastructure of the "RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery" in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. The oil loading infrastructure of the Russian sea trade port in Tuapse Bay was hit.

Ukraine struck oil refinery infrastructure in Krasnodar Krai

Ukraine struck an oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of November 1, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched a fire strike on the infrastructure of "RN-Tuapse Oil Refinery" in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

- the report says.

According to preliminary data, the oil loading infrastructure of the Russian federal maritime trade port, located on the Black Sea coast in Tuapse Bay, was hit. This terminal is one of the largest in Russia.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

- noted the General Staff.

Addition

On the night of Sunday, November 2, the Russian city of Tuapse (Krasnodar Krai) was attacked by drones, powerful explosions were heard.

The Naval Forces of Ukraine carried out a precise strike with Neptune cruise missiles on the Oryol TPP and the Novobryansk electrical substation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
R-360 Neptune
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Ukraine