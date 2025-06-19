$41.630.10
Publications
Exclusives
Preparing a strike on Neptunes: a mole was exposed in the Ukrainian army

Kyiv • UNN

 2266 views

A 33-year-old serviceman who was recruited by the GRU has been detained by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He passed the coordinates of the Neptun complexes to the Russians, preparing a combined drone and missile strike. The SBU counterintelligence foiled this plan.

Preparing a strike on Neptunes: a mole was exposed in the Ukrainian army

A 33-year-old serviceman recruited by the GRU has been detained in the ranks of the Defense Forces. He supplied the Russians with the coordinates of the "Neptune" anti-ship complexes in southern Ukraine to prepare a combined strike by drones and missiles. Thanks to military counterintelligence, the attack plan was thwarted in time.

The "mole" has been notified of suspicion, facing life imprisonment.

This was reported by the SBU, transmitted by UNN.

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Naval Forces of the AFU, has detained another Russian Federation agent who was spying for the enemy within the Defense Forces. According to case materials, the suspect was preparing an air attack by the Rashists on Ukrainian missile complexes "Neptune", which maintain fire control over the coastal waters of the Black Sea.

- the post states.

As indicated, the "mole" turned out to be a 33-year-old serviceman. He was recruited by Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU). On the occupiers' orders, he was to provide them with the geolocations of the unit where he serves and which guards the "Neptune" anti-ship complexes in southern Ukraine.

If the relevant coordinates were obtained, the enemy planned to carry out a combined strike on them using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

Before the attack began, the handler was allegedly supposed to warn the agent to move to a "safe" distance from the fire impact zone.

Military counterintelligence of the SBU thwarted the enemy's plans by timely exposing the "mole" and documenting his intelligence activities. After securing the Defense Forces' locations, the Security Service detained the suspect as he was preparing an agent "report" for the occupiers.

- the SBU added. 

Furthermore, it was indicated that the suspect was additionally supposed to coordinate enemy shelling of AFU training centers, where he himself had previously undergone military training.

According to the investigation, the mobilized soldier came to the aggressor's attention while spreading pro-Russian comments in the Russian Ministry of Defense's chatbots.

During searches, the detainee's phone was seized, containing evidence of his work for the enemy.

Security Service investigators have notified the agent of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- the SBU reported. 

An agent of the Russian Federation who was preparing a series of terrorist attacks was detained in Kyiv02.06.25, 12:01 • 2106 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarCrimes and emergencies
R-360 Neptune
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Black Sea
Ukraine
