Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of December 13, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. Russian media reported explosions and possible hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.
On the night of December 13, Russian media reported explosions and possible hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.
It is noted that a bright flash was observed in the sky, accompanied by loud explosions.
There is damage to civilian infrastructure in Saratov. There is a fatality
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov oil refinery on the night of November 28, where explosions and a fire were recorded.
On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a ship basing point in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in Saratov Oblast, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels. Neptune missiles and attack UAVs were used, and explosions and fires were recorded.
On the night of November 11, the Saratov oil refinery and JSC "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" in Feodosia were attacked.
