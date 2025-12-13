$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
09:33 PM
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF
December 12, 06:15 PM • 15163 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 18593 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 23676 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 30782 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 34310 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 43361 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 32103 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24096 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 24327 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

On the night of December 13, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russian Saratov. Russian media reported explosions and possible hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.

Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke out

On the night of December 13, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia, which had only recently resumed operations. This was reported by UNN with reference to Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin and Russian media.

Details

On the night of December 13, Russian media reported explosions and possible hits on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery.

It is noted that a bright flash was observed in the sky, accompanied by loud explosions.

There is damage to civilian infrastructure in Saratov. There is a fatality

- the governor of Saratov Oblast wrote in his Telegram channel.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov oil refinery on the night of November 28, where explosions and a fire were recorded. 

On the night of November 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a ship basing point in Novorossiysk, an oil refinery in Saratov Oblast, and a fuel and lubricants depot near Engels. Neptune missiles and attack UAVs were used, and explosions and fires were recorded.

On the night of November 11, the Saratov oil refinery and JSC "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" in Feodosia were attacked.

Vita Zelenetska

