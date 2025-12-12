$42.270.01
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 1606 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 10768 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 16726 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 20543 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 32365 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 26608 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 22471 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 22672 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 23857 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 29320 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Processes 15 million tons of oil: General Staff confirms strike on Russian refinery in Yaroslavl region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region. The plant is one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tons of oil per year.

Processes 15 million tons of oil: General Staff confirms strike on Russian refinery in Yaroslavl region

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation - one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

As part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential and complicating the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupiers' military units, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation. This is one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year. It is involved in providing the armed forces of the Russian invaders.

- the report says.

The General Staff added that explosions and a powerful fire were recorded in the target area. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to one of Russia's largest oil refineries and a plant producing shell casings06.12.25, 15:21 • 4403 views

In addition, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, an ammunition depot in the area of Avdiivske village (formerly Pervomaiske) and enemy manpower concentration points in the areas of Myrnohrad and Rodynske, Donetsk region, were hit, the General Staff added.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

Syzran Rosneft refinery halted operations due to UAV attack - media09.12.25, 17:37 • 2857 views

Antonina Tumanova

