Processes 15 million tons of oil: General Staff confirms strike on Russian refinery in Yaroslavl region

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the facilities of the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation - one of the largest refineries of the occupiers, capable of processing 15 million tons of oil and oil condensate per year, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

The General Staff added that explosions and a powerful fire were recorded in the target area. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to one of Russia's largest oil refineries and a plant producing shell casings

In addition, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive potential, an ammunition depot in the area of Avdiivske village (formerly Pervomaiske) and enemy manpower concentration points in the areas of Myrnohrad and Rodynske, Donetsk region, were hit, the General Staff added.

Enemy losses are being clarified.

