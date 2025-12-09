Syzran Rosneft refinery halted operations due to UAV attack - media

The Syzran oil refinery of Rosneft has suspended oil processing due to damage to technological equipment as a result of a drone attack on December 5. This was reported by Reuters with reference to two industry sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to one of the agency's interlocutors, repairs at the plant, which has a capacity of 8.5 million tons per year, could take several weeks. "Preliminary, the plant will be under repair until the end of December," he said.

As a result of the UAV strike, the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit, which accounts for 70% of the enterprise's capacity, was damaged. The same unit was also damaged during a drone attack in mid-August.

Recall

The city of Syzran in the Samara region of Russia was attacked by UAVs on the night of December 5, which was confirmed by the mayor. It is likely that the local oil refinery was hit, where a fire broke out.

