Burned for three days: SBU drones hit a liquefied gas terminal in the Russian port of Temryuk

The SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center is behind the successful disabling of the liquefied gas transshipment terminal in the port of Temryuk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. On December 5, the Service's drones struck the production facilities of MakTREN-Nafta LLC, which burned for three days. This was reported by UNN, citing an informed source.

Details

As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out in the tank farm: more than 20 tanks with a volume of 200 m³ each, out of 30 available, were burning. In addition, SBU drones destroyed railway tank cars, an intermediate refueling tank, and a loading/unloading trestle. The total area of the fire was about 3,000 m².

"MakTREN-Nafta" transships liquefied gas from wagons and tank containers to specialized gas carrier vessels. The terminal was built in 2008 and is designed to transship 400,000 tons of liquefied gas per year.

The SBU will continue its systematic work to cut off revenues from the oil and gas sector to the Russian economy. It is these funds that finance the war against Ukraine. "Cotton" in the Russian rear at facilities working for the war will continue to burn - an informed source in the SBU noted.

Recall

On the night of December 5, drones attacked the city of Temryuk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Presumably, the drones attacked the local seaport, causing fuel tanks to catch fire.