Burned for three days: SBU drones hit a liquefied gas terminal in the Russian port of Temryuk

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
07:23 AM • 3074 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 4054 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 15412 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 27611 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 26237 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 31069 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 30182 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 32512 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 43578 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 39481 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.9m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 8, 09:59 PM • 7998 views
Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: detailsVideoDecember 8, 10:28 PM • 3724 views
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changesDecember 8, 11:03 PM • 5376 views
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense MinisterPhotoDecember 9, 01:53 AM • 6548 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 11721 views
Publications
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 3102 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12818 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 43587 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 39488 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 39565 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
London
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 17551 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 51658 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 60648 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 70823 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 71496 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q5
Shahed-136

Burned for three days: SBU drones hit a liquefied gas terminal in the Russian port of Temryuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center disabled a liquefied gas transshipment terminal in the port of Temryuk, which led to a large-scale fire. More than 20 tanks, railway tank cars, and an overpass were destroyed, with the total area of the fire being about 3,000 m².

Burned for three days: SBU drones hit a liquefied gas terminal in the Russian port of Temryuk

The SBU's 'Alpha' Special Operations Center is behind the successful disabling of the liquefied gas transshipment terminal in the port of Temryuk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. On December 5, the Service's drones struck the production facilities of MakTREN-Nafta LLC, which burned for three days. This was reported by UNN, citing an informed source.

Details

As a result of the strikes, a large-scale fire broke out in the tank farm: more than 20 tanks with a volume of 200 m³ each, out of 30 available, were burning. In addition, SBU drones destroyed railway tank cars, an intermediate refueling tank, and a loading/unloading trestle. The total area of the fire was about 3,000 m².

"MakTREN-Nafta" transships liquefied gas from wagons and tank containers to specialized gas carrier vessels. The terminal was built in 2008 and is designed to transship 400,000 tons of liquefied gas per year.

The SBU will continue its systematic work to cut off revenues from the oil and gas sector to the Russian economy. It is these funds that finance the war against Ukraine. "Cotton" in the Russian rear at facilities working for the war will continue to burn

- an informed source in the SBU noted.

Recall

On the night of December 5, drones attacked the city of Temryuk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. Presumably, the drones attacked the local seaport, causing fuel tanks to catch fire.

Olga Rozgon

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine