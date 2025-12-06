The General Staff confirmed the damage to one of Russia's largest oil refineries and a plant producing shell casings

$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 15159 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 18078 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 28677 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 39771 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31799 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 58375 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37872 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36560 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47050 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhotoDecember 6, 03:34 AM • 19897 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 6060 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 5450 views
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy lossesDecember 6, 05:38 AM • 4432 views
Ukrainians will be without electricity longer today: after a massive Russian attack, Ukrenergo increased the volume of blackouts08:30 AM • 3676 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 1586 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 26844 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 42201 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 58375 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 52445 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Dnipro
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 23627 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 31968 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 34094 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 48036 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 47281 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

The General Staff confirmed the damage to one of Russia's largest oil refineries and a plant producing shell casings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery on December 6, 2025, hitting a low-temperature isomerization unit. Fire damage was also inflicted on the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine, which produces shell casings.

The General Staff confirmed the damage to one of Russia's largest oil refineries and a plant producing shell casings

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a plant for the production of shell casings in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, UNN reports.

On the night of December 6, 2025, in the course of reducing the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the target and damage to the low-temperature isomerization unit were recorded.

- the report says.

The extent of the damage is being clarified, the General Staff added.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, etc. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian occupiers.

Let's add

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, was subjected to fire damage - an enterprise for the production of components (casings) for shells commissioned by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media05.12.25, 21:00 • 10103 views

A hit and fire at the facility were recorded. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressors, the supply of fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine.

- summarized the General Staff.

Over 700 computers and servers deactivated: HUR cyber corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company06.12.25, 14:43 • 572 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine