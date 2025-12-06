The General Staff confirmed the damage to one of Russia's largest oil refineries and a plant producing shell casings

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the damage to the Ryazan Oil Refinery and a plant for the production of shell casings in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, UNN reports.

On the night of December 6, 2025, in the course of reducing the capabilities of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Ryazan Oil Refinery in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation. A hit on the target and damage to the low-temperature isomerization unit were recorded. - the report says.

The extent of the damage is being clarified, the General Staff added.

The Ryazan Oil Refinery, with a design capacity of 17.1 million tons of oil per year, is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the Russian Federation. It produces A-92/95/98/100 gasoline, jet fuel, diesel, etc. It is involved in supplying the armed forces of the Russian occupiers.

In addition, according to the General Staff, in order to reduce the enemy's offensive capabilities, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine, located in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, was subjected to fire damage - an enterprise for the production of components (casings) for shells commissioned by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

A hit and fire at the facility were recorded. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressors, the supply of fuel and lubricants and ammunition to the invading army, and to force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. - summarized the General Staff.

