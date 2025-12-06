Over 700 computers and servers deactivated: HUR cyber corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company

$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
07:49 AM • 14284 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 17342 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 27982 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 39272 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31581 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 57806 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 37672 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36461 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 46962 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
Popular news
Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysisDecember 6, 03:03 AM • 13477 views
"You're not even in the game": Putin's adviser reacted to Merz's "distrust" of US mediation in peace talksPhotoDecember 6, 03:34 AM • 19326 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the movement of suburban trains in Kyiv region due to shelling of infrastructure in Fastiv: list of routesDecember 6, 04:30 AM • 5270 views
Strike on Zaporizhzhia: four people woundedDecember 6, 05:11 AM • 4644 views
Almost 1,200 occupiers and half a thousand UAVs: General Staff updated enemy lossesDecember 6, 05:38 AM • 3618 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice12:23 PM • 472 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 26350 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 41773 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 57802 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 52069 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Fastiv
United States
Dnipro
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 23380 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 31716 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 33850 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 47794 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 47055 views
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating

Over 700 computers and servers deactivated: HUR cyber corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On December 6, the HUR MOD Cyber Corps and BO Team attacked the Russian logistics company "Eltrans+". Over 700 computers and servers were deactivated, 165 terabytes of data were destroyed, and network equipment was disabled.

Over 700 computers and servers deactivated: HUR cyber corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company

The GUR Cyber Corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company on the night of December 6 - more than 700 computers and servers were deactivated, 165 terabytes of critical data were destroyed or encrypted, UNN reports with reference to sources.

On the night of December 6, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, together with the BO Team, launched a cyberattack on the information and communication infrastructure of the Eltrans + group of companies. As a result of the attack, more than 700 computers and servers were deactivated, more than a thousand company users were deleted, and 165 terabytes of critical data were destroyed or encrypted.

- the source reported.

According to the UNN interlocutor, in addition, the access control system, video surveillance data storage and backup system were affected, network equipment along with the core of the data center was deactivated and disabled, declarations for all cargo were destroyed, and all company websites were "defaced", which now greet Russian users with the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Let's add

"Eltrans+" is among the top 10 largest customs representatives and freight forwarders in Russia. More than 5,000 Russian small, medium and large businesses use the services of "Eltrans+".

The company carries out international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, multimodal), warehouse storage, transportation of consolidated cargo, as well as full customs clearance of goods.

"Eltrans+" is engaged in the delivery of sanctioned goods, as well as various electronic components from China, which are used by the Russian military-industrial complex, the UNN interlocutor reported.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

