Over 700 computers and servers deactivated: HUR cyber corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company

The GUR Cyber Corps attacked Russia's leading logistics company on the night of December 6 - more than 700 computers and servers were deactivated, 165 terabytes of critical data were destroyed or encrypted, UNN reports with reference to sources.

On the night of December 6, specialists from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, together with the BO Team, launched a cyberattack on the information and communication infrastructure of the Eltrans + group of companies. As a result of the attack, more than 700 computers and servers were deactivated, more than a thousand company users were deleted, and 165 terabytes of critical data were destroyed or encrypted. - the source reported.

According to the UNN interlocutor, in addition, the access control system, video surveillance data storage and backup system were affected, network equipment along with the core of the data center was deactivated and disabled, declarations for all cargo were destroyed, and all company websites were "defaced", which now greet Russian users with the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Eltrans+" is among the top 10 largest customs representatives and freight forwarders in Russia. More than 5,000 Russian small, medium and large businesses use the services of "Eltrans+".

The company carries out international and domestic transportation (road, sea, air, multimodal), warehouse storage, transportation of consolidated cargo, as well as full customs clearance of goods.

"Eltrans+" is engaged in the delivery of sanctioned goods, as well as various electronic components from China, which are used by the Russian military-industrial complex, the UNN interlocutor reported.