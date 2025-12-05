Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works was likely attacked. Local channels report a UAV attack on the city and publish a video where an off-screen voice indicates a possible hit on the oxygen shop.
In the occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine (AMK) was likely attacked, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.
Details
Local channels report a UAV attack on the city and publish videos.
In one of them, an off-screen voice says that, apparently, they hit the "oxygen" facility. This likely refers to the Oxygen Shop of OJSC "AMK".
ASTRA's video has not been verified.
The occupation authorities of the "LPR" have not commented on the attack.
Recall
On the night of December 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were also hit.