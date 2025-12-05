Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media

In the occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine (AMK) was likely attacked, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

Details

Local channels report a UAV attack on the city and publish videos.

In one of them, an off-screen voice says that, apparently, they hit the "oxygen" facility. This likely refers to the Oxygen Shop of OJSC "AMK".

ASTRA's video has not been verified.

The occupation authorities of the "LPR" have not commented on the attack.

Recall

On the night of December 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were also hit.