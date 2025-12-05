$42.180.02
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
03:45 PM • 8160 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
02:41 PM • 12701 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 29086 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 24956 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 29628 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 41589 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 48375 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 41121 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 72448 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works was likely attacked. Local channels report a UAV attack on the city and publish a video where an off-screen voice indicates a possible hit on the oxygen shop.

Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social media

In the occupied Alchevsk, Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Combine (AMK) was likely attacked, UNN reports with reference to ASTRA.

Details

Local channels report a UAV attack on the city and publish videos.

In one of them, an off-screen voice says that, apparently, they hit the "oxygen" facility. This likely refers to the Oxygen Shop of OJSC "AMK".

ASTRA's video has not been verified.

The occupation authorities of the "LPR" have not commented on the attack.

Recall

On the night of December 5, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport (Temryuk, Krasnodar Krai, Russia). In addition, as reported by the General Staff, the facilities of the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia were also hit.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine