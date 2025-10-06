Zelenskyy on Shahed interceptor drones: there is a shortage, but they are working on it

Ukraine has a deficit in the maximum deployment of interceptor drone production to shoot down "Shaheds". However, work is underway on this. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during the International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy stated that the task of maximizing the production of interceptor drones to shoot down "Shaheds" must be implemented.

There is still a deficit in this regard, but we are working on it. The same applies to the task of Ukrainian ballistics. We have successfully used "Neptunes" – our cruise missiles – many times, and there will be a time when we can regularly use our own ballistic missiles. This is one of the key security tasks for the state and all enterprises and people responsible for Ukraine's missile program. Our own effective ballistics is one of the guarantees of security. - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the task of producing 3,000 cruise missiles and 30,000 long-range drones next year.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported that Ukraine is increasing the production and contracting of UAVs, including interceptor drones.

The President also reported that more than 40% of the weapons used at the front are weapons produced in Ukraine or produced with Ukraine.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed to develop and present the key elements of the system for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year.