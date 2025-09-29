$41.480.01
Yermak's adviser explained why 'Flamingo' missiles are not flying

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

Serhiy Leshchenko explained that 'Flamingo' missiles are complex high-precision weapons with many components purchased abroad. They are used selectively for maximum results.

Yermak's adviser explained why 'Flamingo' missiles are not flying

Serhiy Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stated that "Flamingo" missiles do not fly "every day" because they are extremely complex high-precision weapons with many components, including components purchased outside Ukraine. This weapon must be used precisely to achieve maximum results.

He said this on the air of the telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

"Flamingo" missiles are being produced... Ukraine primarily relies on its own production of weapons, of all types that are relevant in modern warfare. Tomahawk is extremely important as a deterrent weapon, because the presence of this weapon for Russia will be a clear signal that we have something to respond with if they continue this terror. Therefore, Ukraine is counting on the decision of the American leader... This process is underway, there will be a result, but it is not worth checking the clock every minute and asking: have Tomahawks arrived yet, or not?

- said Leshchenko.

He reminded that once Ukraine was not given F-16s, but they are flying. There were also statements that it was impossible to get Patriots, but they were received.

In addition, Leshchenko commented on why "Flamingo" missiles are not actively used.

People who ask questions - why "Flamingo" are not flying yet, should read what this missile is made of, what is the production cycle, whether Ukraine has all the components for this, and whether it is even possible to have a discussion in this way. It's kindergarten to ask such questions - why "Flamingo" are not flying. Because it is an extremely complex high-precision weapon, where there are many components, including components that are purchased outside Ukraine. Including, of course, this weapon must be used precisely to achieve maximum results. The less expectations in society, the better. No one expected the "Spiderweb" operation, and it's the same here. You just need to trust the people who are professionals...

- Leshchenko explained.

Politico showed footage of the launch of the Ukrainian Flamingo missile22.08.25, 17:06 • 5551 view

Addition

In August of this year, journalist Yefrem Lukatsky stated that new Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles with a range of over 3,000 km are already in serial production.

It later became known that the Ukrainian defense company "Fire Point" developed the "Flamingo" FP-5 cruise missile, capable of carrying a 1150 kg warhead and flying 3000 km. The missile is already in serial production, with plans to produce about 200 units per month.

The Ukrainian arms manufacturer Fire Point, with its "Flamingo" missile, announced the development of its own FP-7 and FP-9 ballistic missiles, as well as air defense systems. The presentation took place at the international MSPO exhibition in Poland.

Media reported that the newest Ukrainian "Flamingo" missiles could have been used for the first time to strike a Russian base in Crimea.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Serhiy Leshchenko
MIM-104 Patriot
Crimea
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland