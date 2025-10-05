Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 5, 07:57 AM • 18433 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 45380 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 66806 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 128047 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 111623 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 105739 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 134048 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 106092 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 48032 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 54175 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.1m/s
63%
746mm
Popular news
"Hard night": 13 drones shot down in Cherkasy region, part of the region without electricityOctober 5, 05:36 AM • 3986 views
Russian attack on Lviv: Sparrow industrial park hitOctober 5, 06:13 AM • 6864 views
In Ivano-Frankivsk region, critical infrastructure facilities were the target of the Russian Federation - OVAOctober 5, 06:28 AM • 4576 views
Massive Russian attack on Vinnytsia region: industrial civilian facility hitOctober 5, 06:52 AM • 5136 views
Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv regionPhotoOctober 5, 07:51 AM • 3436 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 128047 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 73714 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 86855 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 134048 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 106092 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Donald Trump
Yurii Ihnat
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 42973 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 40873 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 111623 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 51075 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 53137 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
TikTok
"Kalibr" (missile family)
MiG-31

Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force Communications Department, explained that the complexity of shooting down Russian drones and missiles is affected by the enemy's tactical maneuvers and weather conditions. He also noted that the modernization of ballistic missiles complicates the work of Patriot systems.

Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles

The difficulty of shooting down Russian drones and missiles, in particular, is affected by the enemy's tactical methods and the weather. This was reported by the head of the Air Force communications department, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

What factors influence it. We have discussed it many times. There are different factors, there are tactical methods of the enemy, that is, they can raise drones higher, which complicates the work of mobile fire groups armed with large-caliber machine guns. Also, a simultaneous attack from different directions, with different means - both ballistic and cruise missiles, and drones of various types, including jet ones. This also complicates it

- Ihnat said. 

He also noted that weather conditions affect it.

If there is fog or cloudiness, it complicates the work. But despite these difficulties, Ukrainian pilots, in particular, F-16s, worked today, a certain part of the missiles were destroyed by manned aircraft.

- Ihnat said. 

In addition, Ihnat commented on the information that the Russians are modernizing ballistic missiles and it has become more difficult to shoot them down. The Financial Times wrote that the modernization of Russian missiles is ahead of the Ukrainian Patriot defense system.  

The topic is not new. It was discussed in detail half a year ago... The enemy is simply gradually testing any type of weapon on the battlefield. Of course, it has become more difficult to work on missiles that fly along a quasi-ballistic trajectory, that is, they oscillate when approaching the target. This complicates the work of Patriot, because it works in automatic mode and it becomes more difficult for it to calculate the "point" of intercepting the target.

- Ihnat explained.

He also noted that if ballistic missiles can come from different directions, then detection by one system is not possible.

You need to have several systems, so that there are several radars that can detect targets and cover the city from different directions.

- Ihnat added. 

Addition

Ihnat reported that the Russians often use large combined strikes specifically on one of the regions. This time it was Lviv region. The enemy uses various tactical methods and routes to carry out air attacks.

 The defense forces shot down/suppressed 478 air targets of the Russian Federation out of 549. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations. 

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Lviv Oblast
Yurii Ihnat
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon