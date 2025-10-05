Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles

The difficulty of shooting down Russian drones and missiles, in particular, is affected by the enemy's tactical methods and the weather. This was reported by the head of the Air Force communications department, Yuriy Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

What factors influence it. We have discussed it many times. There are different factors, there are tactical methods of the enemy, that is, they can raise drones higher, which complicates the work of mobile fire groups armed with large-caliber machine guns. Also, a simultaneous attack from different directions, with different means - both ballistic and cruise missiles, and drones of various types, including jet ones. This also complicates it - Ihnat said.

He also noted that weather conditions affect it.

If there is fog or cloudiness, it complicates the work. But despite these difficulties, Ukrainian pilots, in particular, F-16s, worked today, a certain part of the missiles were destroyed by manned aircraft. - Ihnat said.

In addition, Ihnat commented on the information that the Russians are modernizing ballistic missiles and it has become more difficult to shoot them down. The Financial Times wrote that the modernization of Russian missiles is ahead of the Ukrainian Patriot defense system.

The topic is not new. It was discussed in detail half a year ago... The enemy is simply gradually testing any type of weapon on the battlefield. Of course, it has become more difficult to work on missiles that fly along a quasi-ballistic trajectory, that is, they oscillate when approaching the target. This complicates the work of Patriot, because it works in automatic mode and it becomes more difficult for it to calculate the "point" of intercepting the target. - Ihnat explained.

He also noted that if ballistic missiles can come from different directions, then detection by one system is not possible.

You need to have several systems, so that there are several radars that can detect targets and cover the city from different directions. - Ihnat added.

Addition

Ihnat reported that the Russians often use large combined strikes specifically on one of the regions. This time it was Lviv region. The enemy uses various tactical methods and routes to carry out air attacks.

The defense forces shot down/suppressed 478 air targets of the Russian Federation out of 549. Direct hits of 8 missiles and 57 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations.