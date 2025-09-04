Pictured: Oleg Synyutka

The military demands an apology from Oleg Synyutka, a People's Deputy from "European Solidarity," who lectured Ukrainian defenders to make "less bravado about Ukrainian missiles and drones." They reminded that it was precisely during Petro Poroshenko's presidency that a conscious sabotage of missile programs took place. This is stated in the post by military serviceman Danylo Yakovlev, one of the authors of the "Braty Yakovlevy" channel.

"Poroshenko's People's Deputy Oleg Synyutka came out with a series of posts in which he reproached the Ukrainian military, saying that the guys talk too much about Ukrainian drones and do little. Synyutka came out with a post-shot: "Less bravado about Ukrainian missiles and drones! More of their work!" That is, this deputy from the political battalion "Lvivska Charka," which heroically repels in the Galician cauldron, addresses Madyar, Veres, Achilles, and thousands of other heroes and teaches them the art of war. "Less talk! More action!" – he essentially writes to them from the trench of his Instagram account," says Danylo Yakovlev.

The serviceman emphasized that the deputy, who has not fought and has no relation to defense, lectures those who destroy the enemy on the front lines every day.

"I will answer Synyutka for those comrades who are now in the fields turning enemy worms into fertilizer. Ukrainian missiles and drones were created DESPITE people like him and his boss Poroshenko. Because during Petro Oleksiyovych's presidency, he did everything possible to dismantle Ukraine's defense capabilities," the author notes.

He also emphasized that it was during Poroshenko's term that the production of the Neptun missile system was blocked.

"From 2014 until the end of his presidential term, Poroshenko blocked the creation of the Neptun missile system, which after his term began to be produced and used to sink the cruiser Moskva. Because he was afraid to anger Putin, before whom he groveled and shook hands," the military reminded.

According to Danylo Yakovlev, Poroshenko's team must acknowledge their own failures, and Synyutka must apologize to the soldiers he is trying to lecture today.

As reported, Hungary banned the entry of Ukrainian drone systems commander with the call sign "Madyar" Robert Brovdi. This happened after a drone attack on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, through which, among other things, Hungary imports Russian oil.