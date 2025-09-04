"Eurosolidarity" asks Madyar and Veres to keep silent about Ukrainian missiles, forgetting how Poroshenko sabotaged the production of "Neptune" - military personnel

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
02:02 PM • 2078 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 12160 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 18452 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 19040 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 17879 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 37099 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39541 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42088 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37766 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74295 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
39%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 279893 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 273306 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 270938 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 263909 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 27831 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 18594 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 16835 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 37091 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 36084 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 74292 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 8088 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 18594 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10691 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16600 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18689 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

"Eurosolidarity" asks Madyar and Veres to keep silent about Ukrainian missiles, forgetting how Poroshenko sabotaged the production of "Neptune" - military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

The military demands an apology from Oleg Synyutka, a People's Deputy from "Eurosolidarity," for his remarks about "bravado regarding missiles." They recall that during Poroshenko's presidency, missile programs, particularly the production of "Neptune," were sabotaged.

"Eurosolidarity" asks Madyar and Veres to keep silent about Ukrainian missiles, forgetting how Poroshenko sabotaged the production of "Neptune" - military personnel
Pictured: Oleg Synyutka

The military demands an apology from Oleg Synyutka, a People's Deputy from "European Solidarity," who lectured Ukrainian defenders to make "less bravado about Ukrainian missiles and drones." They reminded that it was precisely during Petro Poroshenko's presidency that a conscious sabotage of missile programs took place. This is stated in the post by military serviceman Danylo Yakovlev, one of the authors of the "Braty Yakovlevy" channel.

"Poroshenko's People's Deputy Oleg Synyutka came out with a series of posts in which he reproached the Ukrainian military, saying that the guys talk too much about Ukrainian drones and do little. Synyutka came out with a post-shot: "Less bravado about Ukrainian missiles and drones! More of their work!" That is, this deputy from the political battalion "Lvivska Charka," which heroically repels in the Galician cauldron, addresses Madyar, Veres, Achilles, and thousands of other heroes and teaches them the art of war. "Less talk! More action!" – he essentially writes to them from the trench of his Instagram account," says Danylo Yakovlev.

The serviceman emphasized that the deputy, who has not fought and has no relation to defense, lectures those who destroy the enemy on the front lines every day.

"I will answer Synyutka for those comrades who are now in the fields turning enemy worms into fertilizer. Ukrainian missiles and drones were created DESPITE people like him and his boss Poroshenko. Because during Petro Oleksiyovych's presidency, he did everything possible to dismantle Ukraine's defense capabilities," the author notes.

He also emphasized that it was during Poroshenko's term that the production of the Neptun missile system was blocked.

"From 2014 until the end of his presidential term, Poroshenko blocked the creation of the Neptun missile system, which after his term began to be produced and used to sink the cruiser Moskva. Because he was afraid to anger Putin, before whom he groveled and shook hands," the military reminded.

According to Danylo Yakovlev, Poroshenko's team must acknowledge their own failures, and Synyutka must apologize to the soldiers he is trying to lecture today.

As reported, Hungary banned the entry of Ukrainian drone systems commander with the call sign "Madyar" Robert Brovdi. This happened after a drone attack on the Russian Druzhba oil pipeline, through which, among other things, Hungary imports Russian oil.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
R-360 Neptune
Hungary
Ukraine