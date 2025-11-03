Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video

The Naval Forces of Ukraine destroyed an elite Russian special forces unit located on the "Syvash" drilling rig. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.

In addition to the technical means of reconnaissance and surveillance of the Russian occupiers, an enemy ATGM crew was destroyed. A video of the strike appeared online.

At the same time, the occupiers tried to pass off defeat as victory. They are spreading a video of the alleged destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat by a "Lancet" munition. In fact, a kamikaze drone was successfully used by the Ukrainians, the report says.

The self-elevating drilling rig "Syvash" was part of the State Joint Stock Company "Chornomornaftogaz" and was part of the so-called "Boyko's towers". In 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, it was seized by the Russians.

In 2023, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine returned the drilling rigs "Petro Hodovanets", "Syvash", "Tavryda" and "Ukraina" under Ukrainian control.

