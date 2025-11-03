Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 562 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8436 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
01:44 PM • 8488 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 10977 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 26354 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 31945 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
November 3, 08:34 AM • 29318 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
November 3, 08:09 AM • 25039 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 26784 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 41440 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37622 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of EnergyNovember 3, 08:31 AM • 29728 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32501 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13582 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22610 views
Publications
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 8436 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 12758 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 22800 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 32690 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhotoNovember 3, 07:42 AM • 37808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
António Costa
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 10681 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 13731 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 26439 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 47694 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 97798 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
S-400 missile system

Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3792 views

The occupiers were on the "Syvash" drilling rig: in addition to technical means of reconnaissance and observation, the enemy ATGM crew was destroyed.

Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video

The Naval Forces of Ukraine destroyed an elite Russian special forces unit located on the "Syvash" drilling rig. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

In addition to the technical means of reconnaissance and surveillance of the Russian occupiers, an enemy ATGM crew was destroyed. A video of the strike appeared online.

At the same time, the occupiers tried to pass off defeat as victory. They are spreading a video of the alleged destruction of a Ukrainian Navy boat by a "Lancet" munition. In fact, a kamikaze drone was successfully used by the Ukrainians, the report says.

Additionally

The self-elevating drilling rig "Syvash" was part of the State Joint Stock Company "Chornomornaftogaz" and was part of the so-called "Boyko's towers". In 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, it was seized by the Russians.

In 2023, special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine returned the drilling rigs "Petro Hodovanets", "Syvash", "Tavryda" and "Ukraina" under Ukrainian control.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in temporarily occupied Crimea, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Russian multifunctional radar 92N6E and equipment of the autonomous power supply system of the S-400 control point.

UNN also reported that the Ukrainian Navy showed footage of a "Neptune" missile hitting a thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Electricity
R-360 Neptune
Ukrainian Navy
S-400 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine
DAT Chernomorneftegaz