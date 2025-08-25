First official images of the Ukrainian "Long Neptune" missile with a range of 1000 km have appeared

$41.280.07
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 15065 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 20085 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 13331 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 25535 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 42975 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 39993 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 37530 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 54546 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 87678 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 65483 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
"You don't need to tell the Ukrainian president what to do": Sybiha responded to criticism from Hungary and called for independence from RussiaAugust 24, 10:39 PM • 15647 views
Explosion in a children's store in Moscow: one dead and injuredPhotoAugust 24, 11:11 PM • 15239 views
Enemy drones attacked Sumy and Romny communities: detailsVideoAugust 25, 12:29 AM • 14138 views
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 5112 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 9718 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 54493 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 13414 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 51030 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 36051 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 36471 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 39115 views
First official images of the Ukrainian "Long Neptune" missile with a range of 1000 km have appeared

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The long-range version of the Ukrainian cruise missile "Long Neptune", which has been under development since 2023, has been publicly demonstrated for the first time. It can hit the enemy at a distance of up to 1000 km, has an increased fuselage diameter and a length of more than 6 meters.

First official images of the Ukrainian "Long Neptune" missile with a range of 1000 km have appeared

A long-range version of the Ukrainian cruise missile, known only by the unofficial name "Long Neptune" and capable of striking the enemy at a distance of 1000 km, was publicly demonstrated for the first time. Although the missile has been under development since 2023, until today there has been no image of it anywhere, writes UNN with reference to Defence.ua and the state portal "Zbroya".

Details

The long-range version of the R-360 "Neptune" cruise missile, known as "Long Neptune", passed tests in March of this year and strikes the enemy at a range of 1000 km. On Ukraine's Independence Day, a video was released on the official account of the state portal "Zbroya", in which, most likely, this missile is demonstrated along with other samples of Ukrainian weaponry.

In the video itself, it is not named in any way. It is also worth adding that the launch videos are old, shot during the fire tests of the "Neptune" coastal complex in 2018-2020 

- the message says.

It is specified that no characteristics of this missile have been disclosed yet. At the same time, the range parameter of 1000 km was announced earlier, as was the fact that the missile is designed to hit ground targets. It is noted that if "Long Neptune" has been flying to the enemy since March, then its appearance is unlikely to be a surprise to them.

The publication assumes that the tail section of the missile, where the engine is located, has not undergone changes, and therefore it can be taken as a "reference point" for scale. This also means that the length of the "Long Neptune" is more than 6 meters (without a booster). That is, it is approximately 1.5 meters longer than the R-360.

The central part of the "Long Neptune" fuselage was increased in diameter, from approximately 38 cm to 50 cm. In other words, the new missile is not only longer, but also "thicker". Obviously, this is due to the need to increase fuel. At the same time, the nose cone has the same diameter.

Of course, the area of the wings and tail unit also increased, which should compensate for the greater take-off weight. As for the weight of the warhead, in the old version it was 150 kg, as for the "Long Neptune", these parameters are unknown

- the publication reports.

Addition

President Zelensky stated that Ukraine uses its own long-range weapons to strike Russian territory. He denied reports of restrictions from the United States, emphasizing that this issue was never discussed.

The Ukrainian defense company "Fire Point" developed the "Flamingo" FP-5 cruise missile, capable of carrying a 1150 kg warhead and flying 3000 km. The missile is already in serial production, with plans to produce about 200 units per month.

Pavlo Zinchenko

