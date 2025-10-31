Ukrainian Navy strikes Oryol TPP and substation with Neptune missiles

The Naval Forces of Ukraine carried out a precise strike with Neptune cruise missiles on the Oryol TPP and the Novobryansk electrical substation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the Ukrainian Navy, both facilities supplied power to military enterprises in the region, so disabling them is a serious blow to the logistics of the occupiers.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that explosions were recorded in the Russian city of Oryol on the night of October 31. The local thermal power plant came under attack: drones or missiles could have been the cause.

UNN also reported that explosions occurred in Russian Yaroslavl - the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery came under attack.

This plant specializes in oil refining, is one of the five largest Russian refineries by processing volume, and is also the largest oil refining enterprise in the Central Federal District of the Russian Federation.