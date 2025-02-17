Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 13700 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 54923 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 78890 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 79166 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118433 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101306 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116746 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153975 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 92436 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 60328 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 29026 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51030 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118439 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153985 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144553 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176858 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 51030 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 90335 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134501 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136416 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164629 views
Actual
Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles

Russian losses per day: more than 1500 troops and dozens of vehicles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31105 views

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, 52 armored combat vehicles and 149 vehicles. The total losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war have reached almost 860 thousand personnel.

Over the last day, from February 16 to February 17, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, more than 50 armored combat vehicles and 149 vehicles in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/17/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 859,920 (+1530) people were liquidated;
  • tanks - 10,089 (+16) units;
  • armored combat vehicles - 21,063 (+52) units;
  • artillery systems - 23,222 (+37) units;
  • MLRS - 1283 units;
  • air defense systems - 1067 units;
  • aircraft - 370 units;
  • helicopters - 331 units;
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25,505 (+128) units;
  • cruise missiles - 3063 units;
  • ships/boats - 28 units;
  • submarines - 1 unit;
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 37,605 (+149) units;
  • special equipment - 3750 (+1) units.

Recall

The day before, the Russian Defense Forces in the Kursk region defeated a column of enemy vehicles with Soviet flags during one of their assaults.

On the night of Monday, February 17, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. Russian publics reported a drone attack and a fire at the Ilya oil refinery

The Russian Defense Ministry statedthat on the night of February 17, its air defense system neutralized 90 drones and a Neptune-MD guided missile. 

An agent of the ATES guerrilla movement from the Russian military successfully disabled the invaders' electronic warfare system.

Emergency summit in Paris to discuss “Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO”16.02.25, 23:39 • 110000 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
r-360-neptuneR-360 Neptune
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
natoNATO
parisParis
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising