Over the last day, from February 16 to February 17, the Russian army lost 1,530 soldiers, more than 50 armored combat vehicles and 149 vehicles in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/17/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 859,920 (+1530) people were liquidated;

tanks - 10,089 (+16) units;

armored combat vehicles - 21,063 (+52) units;

artillery systems - 23,222 (+37) units;

MLRS - 1283 units;

air defense systems - 1067 units;

aircraft - 370 units;

helicopters - 331 units;

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 25,505 (+128) units;

cruise missiles - 3063 units;

ships/boats - 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 37,605 (+149) units;

special equipment - 3750 (+1) units.

Recall

The day before, the Russian Defense Forces in the Kursk region defeated a column of enemy vehicles with Soviet flags during one of their assaults.

On the night of Monday, February 17, explosions occurred in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation. Russian publics reported a drone attack and a fire at the Ilya oil refinery

The Russian Defense Ministry statedthat on the night of February 17, its air defense system neutralized 90 drones and a Neptune-MD guided missile.

An agent of the ATES guerrilla movement from the Russian military successfully disabled the invaders' electronic warfare system.

Emergency summit in Paris to discuss “Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO”