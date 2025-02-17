Emergency summit in Paris to discuss “Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO”

On Monday, February 17, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit of European defense powers in Paris. It will aim to demand that the United States stop excluding Europe and Kyiv from the negotiation process, discuss Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO and more. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Le Figaro, The Guardian.

“Tomorrow, the president will bring together major European countries to discuss European security issues,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Sunday.

Keir Starmer will be there, as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. France is determined to see the UK actively participate in all future discussions on Ukraine - writes The Guardian.

It is noted that the summit will be attended by Germany, Poland, Italy and Denmark, representing the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The meeting will discuss the defense capabilities that Europe could provide to give Ukraine credible security guarantees, including a plan for Ukraine's automatic membership in NATO in the event of a clear violation of the ceasefire by Russia. The United States has stated that there should be devastating consequences for any party that violates the ceasefire, an element that has been absent from previous ceasefire agreements in Ukraine.

The Paris meeting will aim to outline a European plan of action after several days of chaotic briefings by the Trump administration. The summit will also need to decide how to respond to a request from the United States to clarify whether leaders are willing to commit troops to a stabilization force in the event of a ceasefire - writes The Guardian.

The newspaper reports that the proposal for NATO membership, subject to Russia's violation of the ceasefire (presumably, the United States would have to remain a guarantor of support for Ukraine), was promoted by some US senators and now has the support of high-ranking European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In parallel with this meeting, U.S. officials will begin preliminary talks in Riyadh with their Russian counterparts on a ceasefire. The talks between the United States and Russia precede a meeting scheduled for this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This will be the first meeting between the two countries in two years.

In parallel with this meeting, U.S. officials will begin preliminary talks in Riyadh with their Russian counterparts on a ceasefire. The talks between the United States and Russia precede a meeting scheduled for this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This will be the first meeting between the two countries in two years.

On February 17, a meeting of the leaders of the leading European countries on security and defense will take place in Paris.

