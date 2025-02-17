Emergency summit in Paris to discuss “Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO”

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2785 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46679 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71301 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105290 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74014 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117084 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100985 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153104 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109859 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85954 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52948 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81035 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39940 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105290 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117084 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153104 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143790 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176141 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 81035 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134159 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136063 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164332 views
Actual
Emergency summit in Paris to discuss “Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO”

Emergency summit in Paris to discuss “Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109999 views

On February 17, a summit of European defense powers will be held in Paris to discuss Ukraine's security. The leaders will discuss Ukraine's possible accession to NATO and their reactions to the US-Russia talks.

On Monday, February 17, French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a summit of European defense powers in Paris. It will aim to demand that the United States stop excluding Europe and Kyiv from the negotiation process, discuss Ukraine's automatic accession to NATO and more. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters, Le Figaro, The Guardian.  

Details

“Tomorrow, the president will bring together major European countries to discuss European security issues,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Sunday.

Keir Starmer will be there, as well as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk. France is determined to see the UK actively participate in all future discussions on Ukraine

- writes The Guardian.

It is noted that the summit will be attended by Germany, Poland, Italy and Denmark, representing the Baltic and Scandinavian countries, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The meeting will discuss the defense capabilities that Europe could provide to give Ukraine credible security guarantees, including a plan for Ukraine's automatic membership in NATO in the event of a clear violation of the ceasefire by Russia. The United States has stated that there should be devastating consequences for any party that violates the ceasefire, an element that has been absent from previous ceasefire agreements in Ukraine.

The Paris meeting will aim to outline a European plan of action after several days of chaotic briefings by the Trump administration. The summit will also need to decide how to respond to a request from the United States to clarify whether leaders are willing to commit troops to a stabilization force in the event of a ceasefire

- writes The Guardian.

The newspaper reports that the proposal for NATO membership, subject to Russia's violation of the ceasefire (presumably, the United States would have to remain a guarantor of support for Ukraine), was promoted by some US senators and now has the support of high-ranking European leaders, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The Guardian added that the Paris meeting will also aim to outline a European plan of action after several days of briefings by the Trump administration. In addition, the Paris summit will need to decide how to respond to a request from the United States to clarify whether leaders are willing to commit troops to a stabilization force in the event of a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In parallel with this meeting, U.S. officials will begin preliminary talks in Riyadh with their Russian counterparts on a ceasefire. The talks between the United States and Russia precede a meeting scheduled for this week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This will be the first meeting between the two countries in two years.

Recall

On February 17, a meeting of the leaders of the leading European countries on security and defense will take place in Paris . The meeting is a response to US statements about possible negotiations on Ukraine without the participation of European states.

Trump's special envoy heads to Saudi Arabia for talks with a plan for success16.02.25, 19:37 • 44656 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
keir-starmerKeir Starmer
european-commissionEuropean Commission
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
denmarkDenmark
parisParis
italyItaly
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising