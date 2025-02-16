Trump's special envoy heads to Saudi Arabia for talks with a plan for success

Trump's special envoy, Steven Witkoff, announced a visit to Saudi Arabia and assured that he expects significant progress to be made as a result of the meeting. In addition to Vitkoff, National Security Advisor Waltz and Secretary of State Rubio will travel to Saudi Arabia.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Fox News.

Details

On Sunday, Steve Witkoff said that later in the day he would travel to Saudi Arabia with National Security Advisor Mike Waltz for talks on how to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The official confirmation that the talks would take place was a statement by Mr. Witkoff on Fox News.

I am leaving tonight. I will fly there with the national security adviser (Mike Waltz), and we will have meetings as directed by the president.

Hopefully we will make some really significant progress - said a well-known businessman and friend of Donald Trump

Recall

The Ukrainian government delegation began a working visit to Saudi Arabia to prepare for the President's visit. Projects in energy, agriculture, and infrastructure worth $500 million were presented.

The Ukrainian side was not invited or informed about the upcoming US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. A senior Ukrainian official told a FOX News journalist.

