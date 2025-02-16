Moscow invites trump: according to kremlin spokesman peskov, the republican president can come to russia “any time he wants.

This is reported by the Russian media and Anadolu, UNN reports .

The recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump “means that Moscow and Washington will now solve problems through dialogue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said recently.

Representatives of countries can talk “about peace, not war. - the official assured .

Moscow invites Trump - the US president can come to Russia “any time he wants,” the report says.

Recall

Foreign Minister Sibiga said that Putin is using the war as a tool to control Russians. Zelenskyy believes that Putin is only seeking negotiations to lift sanctions and regroup troops.

During the phone conversation, Trump provided Zelenskyy with his personal number for direct communication. In response, Zelenskyy promised to hand over Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

Preparing Zelenskyy's visit and presenting $500 million worth of projects: Ukrainian officials begin visit to Saudi Arabia