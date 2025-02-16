the kremlin invites trump after his call to putin: what moscow is offering

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 16227 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 57357 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 81312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107894 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80910 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118882 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101406 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113115 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116756 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154295 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 94454 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 62514 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 31648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54151 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107894 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144839 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177137 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 54151 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 93426 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134604 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136516 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164713 views
the kremlin invites trump after his call to putin: what moscow is offering

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47652 views

Peskov said that after Trump's phone call with Putin, the countries will solve problems through dialogue. The Kremlin assures that the new dialogue will be “about peace” and invites Trump to visit Russia.

Moscow invites trump: according to kremlin spokesman peskov, the republican president can come to russia “any time he wants.

This is reported by the Russian media and Anadolu, UNN reports .

The recent telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump “means that Moscow and Washington will now solve problems through dialogue,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said recently.

Representatives of countries can talk “about peace, not war.

- the official assured .

Moscow invites Trump - the US president can come to Russia “any time he wants,” the report says.

Recall

Foreign Minister Sibiga said that Putin is using the war as a tool to control Russians. Zelenskyy believes that Putin is only seeking negotiations to lift sanctions and regroup troops.

During the phone conversation, Trump provided Zelenskyy with his personal number for direct communication. In response, Zelenskyy promised to hand over Oleksandr Usyk's championship belt.

Preparing Zelenskyy's visit and presenting $500 million worth of projects: Ukrainian officials begin visit to Saudi Arabia16.02.25, 17:13 • 66926 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
oleksandr-usykOleksandr Usyk

Contact us about advertising