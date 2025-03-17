The "Magura" reconnaissance company "burned" the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines: video
Kyiv • UNN
The reconnaissance company of the 47th OMBR discovered the workshop of the 155th Brigade of the Russian Marines with a Fly Eye 3.0 drone, where additional armor was being welded. HIMARS of neighboring units conducted testing, the workshop was destroyed.
The Ukrainian reconnaissance company of the 47th OMB "Magura" "burned down" the workshop of the 155th brigade of marines of russia. This is reported by the 47th separate mechanized brigade, reports UNN.
They wanted to improve the armor, but improved the statistics of their losses!
It is reported that the reconnaissance company of the 47th OMB "Magura" sent Fly Eye 3.0 (reconnaissance drone) on an excursion and found an enemy "garage of talents".
The marines of the 155th brigade diligently welded additional armor on their troughs, as if it could save them from reality. But if you need to weld APCs so that they don't fall apart, maybe the problem is not in the armor, but in karma? HIMARS of related professions conducted the final testing of their products. As a result, the workshop collapsed together with the clients
Addition
Ukrainian defenders during a fire raid eliminated the positions of the Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction. The successful operation codenamed "Earthquake" was carried out by soldiers of the 6th Battalion of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian missile "Long Neptune" passed testing and successful combat use, its range is a thousand kilometers.